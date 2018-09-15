Manohar Parrikar admitted to AIIMS; ally MGP wants Goa CM post handed over to senior-most minister

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar has been admitted to All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi. He was flown to the national capital due to his declining health on Saturday. He is under medical observation at the gastronomical division of the premier hospital.

Parrikar was earlier receiving treatment for pancreatic ailment at a hospital in Goa's North Candolim. He had returned from the US in the first week of September and was absent from public life ever since. Earlier this year, the Goa CM underwent three-month-long treatment at the US.

Reports suggest that Parrikar has arrived in Delhi for a follow-up treatment at the AIIMS and is undergoing a series of medical tests. In his absence, a Cabinet Advisory Committee formed by him is managing affairs in Goa.

Meanwhile, Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Party (MGP), BJP's ally in Goa, has called for a change in the office of state's Chief Minister. MGP chief Deepak Dhavalikar said that it was 'high-time' that Parrikar handed over the charge of chief minister to the senior-most minister in his cabinet during his absence.

Dhavilkar said that the state government has not been able to function smoothly in the last eight months. He said Parrikar can remain the chief minister and hand over the charge to someone else in his absence.

Notably, the senior-most minister in Parrikar's Cabinet happens to be the MGP chief's elder brother Sudin Dhavilkar, who holds the position of PWD Minister.

When asked whether his brother should be Parrikar's replacement as chief minister, MGP chief Dhavilkar said, "I don't know...let them tell who is the senior-most. I am just saying that whoever is given charge should be the senior-most. Let them tell who is the senior-most."

MGP, with its three MLAs, joined forces with BJP and Goa Forward Party (GFP) and other independent legislators to form government in Goa. GFP and the independent MLAs have reportedly opposed the motion of handing over power to one individual in Parrikar's absence.

"What can I comment on MGP's statement? Everything that MGP wants need not happen. In an alliance, decisions are taken collectively. It cannot be the demand of a single party," said Goa Forward Party chief and state agriculture minister Vijai Sardesai.

He said that Parrikar had formed the Cabinet Advisory Committee to govern in his absence earlier by consulting allies, adding that, even at the time, he had not handed over the charge to the "senior-most minister".

"Why should charge be given now? Parrikar is running the government and there is no vacancy," Sardesai said.

Another minister and Independent legislator Govind Gawade also said that the question of handing over the charge to the senior-most minister does not arise and claimed that there have been no discussions about a change in leadership in the state.

Taking a swipe at Dhavalikar, Gawade said "What is important is his capability to handle the charge. The MGP is raking up this unwarranted discussion as they are masters in such acts. There is no issue of handing over charge to the senior-most minister."

The opposition Congress, meanwhile, blamed the BJP and its allies for what it claimed was an administrative mess due to the prolonged absence of Parrikar.

Goa Pradesh Congress Committee Girish Chodankar added that the latest developments were an internal matter of the alliance.

"We don't know whether the CM is stepping down or not. We are watching the developments closely. The BJP and its allies are responsible for the mess that is happening in Goa since last 16 months," Chodankar claimed.

