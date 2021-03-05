Mukesh Ambani bomb scare: Scorpio car owner found dead; police suspects suicide

Mansukh Hiren whose Scorpio car was used to plant gelatin sticks and threat letter outside Mukesh Ambani's residence has been found dead. He allegedly committed suicide by jumping into Kalwa creek. Naupada police is on the spot. Police says it appears to be a case of suicide.

Mumbai Police was alerted about an abandoned Scorpio car near Reliance Industries chief Mukesh Ambani's residence Antilia. Officials, after inspection recovered unassembled gelatin sticks, explosives used in quarries, and a letter threatening the Ambani family.

"Ye to sirf ek trailer hai. Neeta Bhabhi, Mukesh Bhaiyya, family ye to sirf ek jhalak hai. Agli baar ye saaman pura hokar tumhare pass aayega, aur pura intezaam ho gaya hai," the threatening letter read.

Security in the area was increased and the SUV seized after Mumbai Police's senior officers examined the spot.

Police sources said the driver of the parked car got down and left in an Innova car that was seen in the area. The person sitting in the Scorpio couldn't be identified as he was wearing a mask, they said.

The car was tracked to Mansukh Hiren who in his statement to Mumbai Police said that his car had not been in use for over a year. He said that he recently drove the car because he wanted to sell it. He said that his car had broken down, after which he parked it at the Mulund-Airoli Link Road. He said that when he returned to the spot the next day, the car was not there.

Eventually, reports stated that Jaish-ul-Hind had taken responsibility of the incident. However, they released a statement denying the reports. "This morning, we saw Indian news outlets flashing news that we 'Jaish-ul- Hind' took the responsibility behind an incident that happened outside Indian business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's residence. We also came to know about a Telegram account in the name of Jaish-ul-Hind has released a banner claiming the same incident," it said, adding, "We condemn Indian intelligence agencies for morphing and making fake posters at the behest of Jaish-ul-Hind."

