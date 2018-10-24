Manufacturers hail SC order on green firecrackers but say much needs to done

The Supreme Court Order on bursting of firecrackers has brought various issues to the fore. Those within the industry, for instance, have welcomed the move towards green crackers, which are firecrackers with lower harmful emissions. However, they say there is some distance to be covered. According to K Mariappan, general secretary of the Tamil Nadu Fireworks and Amorces Manufacturers' Association, at the moment there is no genuine green cracker manufacturer in the country. He says, while the industry has welcomed the court's order on green crackers and wants to move in that direction, but at the moment it is more in theory. He says, his association would look into the possibility of putting these facts before the court and hope it will consider reviewing it.

But what exactly are these "green crackers"?

Industry experts say they are improved firecrackers that have lower emission of polluting gases. The SC order calls for use of reduced emission firecrackers (improved crackers) and then lists out: (a) Avoidance of use of ash as desiccant or filler materials in crackers for reduction in particulate matter by 15-20 per cent. These can be implemented subject to approval by Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO), and (b) usage of charcoal meeting specifications of explosives and pyrotechnics as prescribed by PESO. Then, it is about use of reduced emission firecrackers-low emission sound and light emitting functional crackers, with PM or particulate matter reduction by 30-35 per cent and significant reduction in NOx (oxides of nitrogen) and SO2 (sulphur dioxide), due to in-situ water generation as dust suppressant and low cost due to usage of low cost oxidants. These can be implemented subject to approval by PESO.

The order is unlikely to have any adverse impact on the firecracker makers because the industry seems to have made all the sales for the Diwali season already. The manufacturers, Mariappan says, have already sold the goods to buyers and the traders would be selling to the consumers and it is now for the consumers to comply with the directions of the Supreme Court and fire crackers between 8 pm and 10 pm.