MeToo: Tata Sons terminates Suhel Seth's contract as consultant amid allegations of sexual harassment

Tata Sons has terminated Suhel Seth's contract as consultant amid allegations of sexual harassment. Seth, 55, has been accused by multiple women including model Diandra Soares, author Ira Trivedi and filmmaker Natashja Rathore.

As allegations grew, Tata Sons said that they were investigating the matter. "Tata Group is committed to promoting a safe workplace for women. We have noted the recent reports regarding Mr Seth in the media. We are looking into the issue and will decide on a further course of action in this regard," a Tata Group spokesperson had said earlier.

Diandra Soares had posted on Facebook and said, "While we were at the VIP section with all of the fashion frat, socialites etc in attendance. I was dancing on a couch & out of nowhere Suhel Seth shoves his f*****g tongue down my mouth." Journalist Mandakini Gehlot, too, said, "Suhel reached out -- I figured for a quick hug -- and planted a big sloppy kiss on my mouth, I felt his tongue inside my mouth. I was so stunned and I said something like 'Suhel, you can't do that'."

Allegations against Suhel Seth, the managing partner of Counselage India, emerged as women across sectors like media, film industry, and advertisement started sharing harrowing stories of sexual harassment. High-profile men in positions of power including MJ Akbar, Alok Nath, Sajid Khan, Vikas Bahl, Nana Patekar have been accused of predatory behaviour and sexual harassment.

Apart from Tata Group, Suhel Seth has also been a consultant with multinational beverage maker Coca-Cola. The company said that Seth is neither a member of the India Advisory Board of the company nor a company employee but maintained that the company has zero tolerance policy towards sexual harassment. Other companies like Mahindra Group and Adani Group have also claimed that he is no longer working as a consultant with these groups.