MLAs signatures were misused: NCP leader Nawab Malik on Maharashtra government formation

The Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress alliance is intact, NCP spokesperson Nawab Malik said on Saturday, hours after his party's legislature unit leader Ajit Pawar joined hands with the BJP to form government in Maharashtra.

Malik also stated that his party had taken signatures from MLAs for attendance which were later misused.

Malik said some MLAs were deluded into attending the ceremony in which Pawar took oath as deputy CM, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

"Many of those MLAs who were deluded into attending the oath taking ceremony met Sharad Pawar saheb and will be present in his Press conference here later today," Malik said.

"The Shiv Sena-Congress-NCP MLAs are together," Malik told reporters.

