Modi-Xi meet Updates: PM Narendra Modi receives President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Tamil Nadu's coastal town of Mamallapuram today for the two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was received by PM Modi upon arrival. This will be the second informal summit between PM Modi and President Xi.
On Friday, PM Modi and President Xi visited famous monuments in Mamallapuram - Arjuna's Penance and Krishna's Butter Ball - before attending a cultural programme in the evening at the Panch Rathas complex.
On Saturday, the two leaders will hold one-on-one dialogue, followed by delegation-level meetings.
Follow the updates from PM Modi-President Xi meeting Live on BusinessToday.In:
5:05 pm: PM Narendra Modi receives President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram.
#WATCH Prime Minister Narendra Modi receives Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mahabalipuram, Tamil Nadu pic.twitter.com/WHxpisnwLXANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
5:00 pm: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Mamallapuram. He will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coastal town for a two-day informal summit.
Tamil Nadu: Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives in Mahabalipuram for the second informal summit with Chinese President Xi Jinping. PM Modi is adorning a veshti (dhoti). pic.twitter.com/vbVqOUfN0AANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
4:15 pm: Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves for Mamallapuram from Chennai. There he will be received by PM Narendra Modi. Both leaders will meet for their second informal meeting.
Tamil Nadu: Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves for Mahabalipuram from Chennai. Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold their second informal summit in the city, later today. https://t.co/C61dGXSxrV pic.twitter.com/kSX5Cuik3HANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
3:17 pm: Chinese nationals working in India welcome President Xi Jinping outside ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.
Tamil Nadu: Chinese nationals working in India welcomed President Xi Jinping outside the ITC Grand Chola Hotel, in Chennai, today. pic.twitter.com/jxUKxEclOkANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
3:00 pm: President Xi Jinping arrives at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. He will meet PM Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram later today for their second informal summit.
Tamil Nadu: Chinese President Xi Jinping on his way to ITC Grand Chola Hotel in Chennai. He will hold his second informal meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Mahabalipuram, later today. pic.twitter.com/l3q48sEJHNANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
2:30 pm: President Xi Jinping welcomed by classical and folk dancers upon arrival at Chennai airport.
#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Chinese President Xi Jinping welcomed by folk dancers and musicians, upon his arrival at Chennai airport pic.twitter.com/HB37PVAyh9ANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
2:20 pm: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai. He was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.
#WATCH Tamil Nadu: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai, received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit. The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi will begin in Mahabalipuram today. pic.twitter.com/rXoLzvTRyGANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
2:10 pm: President Xi and PM Modi will hold an one-on-one meeting for 40 minutes on Saturday. Both sides will release press statements.
2:00 pm: Chinese President Xi Jinping touches down in Chennai. He will meet PM Narendra Modi at Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram for a two-day informal summit.
Tamil Nadu: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai. The second informal summit between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Xi will begin in Mahabalipuram today. pic.twitter.com/s17EDZxUqrANI (@ANI) October 11, 2019
