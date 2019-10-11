scorecardresearch
Modi-Xi meet Updates: PM Narendra Modi receives President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram

On Friday, PM Modi will take President Xi to monuments in Mamallapuram, following which the two leaders will attend a cultural programme in the evening. On Saturday, the two leaders will hold one-on-one dialogue, followed by delegation-level meetings

PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping will meet in Tamil Nadu's coastal town of Mamallapuram for their second informal summit. PM Narendra Modi and President Xi Jinping will meet in Tamil Nadu's coastal town of Mamallapuram for their second informal summit.

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Tamil Nadu's coastal town of Mamallapuram today for the two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was received by PM Modi upon arrival. This will be the second informal summit between PM Modi and President Xi.

On Friday, PM Modi and President Xi visited famous monuments in Mamallapuram - Arjuna's Penance and Krishna's Butter Ball - before attending a cultural programme in the evening at the Panch Rathas complex.

On Saturday, the two leaders will hold one-on-one dialogue, followed by delegation-level meetings.

Follow the updates from PM Modi-President Xi meeting Live on BusinessToday.In:

5:05 pm: PM Narendra Modi receives President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram.

5:00 pm: PM Narendra Modi arrives in Mamallapuram. He will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping in the coastal town for a two-day informal summit.

4:15 pm: Chinese President Xi Jinping leaves for Mamallapuram from Chennai. There he will be received by PM Narendra Modi. Both leaders will meet for their second informal meeting.

3:17 pm: Chinese nationals working in India welcome President Xi Jinping outside ITC Grand Chola, Chennai.

3:00 pm: President Xi Jinping arrives at ITC Grand Chola in Chennai. He will meet PM Narendra Modi in Mamallapuram later today for their second informal summit.

2:30 pm: President Xi Jinping welcomed by classical and folk dancers upon arrival at Chennai airport.

2:20 pm: Chinese President Xi Jinping arrives in Chennai. He was received by Governor Banwarilal Purohit.

2:10 pm: President Xi and PM Modi will hold an one-on-one meeting for 40 minutes on Saturday. Both sides will release press statements.

2:00 pm: Chinese President Xi Jinping touches down in Chennai. He will meet PM Narendra Modi at Tamil Nadu's Mamallapuram for a two-day informal summit.

