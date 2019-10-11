Modi-Xi meet Updates: PM Narendra Modi receives President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram

Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in Tamil Nadu's coastal town of Mamallapuram today for the two-day informal summit with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He was received by PM Modi upon arrival. This will be the second informal summit between PM Modi and President Xi.

On Friday, PM Modi and President Xi visited famous monuments in Mamallapuram - Arjuna's Penance and Krishna's Butter Ball - before attending a cultural programme in the evening at the Panch Rathas complex.

On Saturday, the two leaders will hold one-on-one dialogue, followed by delegation-level meetings.

Follow the updates from PM Modi-President Xi meeting Live on BusinessToday.In:

5:05 pm: PM Narendra Modi receives President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram.