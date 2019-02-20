scorecardresearch
Saudi Crown Prince's India visit: Terrorism hogs joint statement; Saudi Arabia will share intelligence, says Mohammed bin Salman

Mohammed Bin Salman India visit: MBS is visiting India at a time when India is trying to corner Pakistan on the issue of terrorism at the global level.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman with Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Wednesday said his country would share intelligence with India as Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised the issue of terrorism in a joint statement.  "Extremism and terrorism are our common concerns. We would like to tell our friend India that we'll cooperate on all fronts, be it intelligence sharing. We'll work with everyone to ensure a brighter future for our upcoming generations," the Crown Prince said. Mohammed bin Salman's visit to India has been shadowed by the Pulwama terror attack that forced him to return to his home country, instead of directly coming to India from Pakistan. India has blamed the Pakistani intelligence agency ISI and terrorist organisation Jaish-e-Mohammad for the attack in Pulwama that killed 40 Indian soldiers.

In the joint statement, PM Modi, without naming Pakistan, said India and Saudi Arabia had agreed there was a need to increase pressure on the countries which support terrorism. The Prime Minister started the joint statement acknowledging the strategic nature of the ties with Saudi Arabia and welcomed the Saudi investment in the country. "India Saudi Arabia is one of India's most valuable strategic partners. Our relations have grown stronger. I welcome Saudi investment in Indian infrastructure," he said.

Catch all the latest updates on BusinessToday.In's live blog on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

2.03pm: "Extremism and terrorism are our common concerns.We would like to tell our friend India that we'll cooperate on all fronts, be it intelligence sharing. We'll work with everyone to ensure a brighter future for our upcoming generations," says the crown prince, reported ANI.

2.02pm: The Saudi Crown Prince says Saudi has invested $44 billion in India; says "Saudi people have invested heavily in India's IT industry".

2.00pm: "We welcome Saudi Arabia joining the International Solar Alliance," says PM Modi.

1.58pm: PM Modi on Pulwama attack: "Pulwama attack is a sign of the terror on the world. There is a need to increase pressure of nations supporting terror. Terror infrastructure has to be destroyed and culprits have to be brought justice. I'm happy that Saudi and we agree," says PM Modi.

1.54pm: PM Modi says over 2.7 million Indians living in Saudi Arabia peacefully.

1.53pm: "Saudi Arabia is one of India's most valuable strategic partners. Our relations have grown stronger. I welcome Saudi investment in Indian infrastructure," says PM Modi.

1.46pm: India and Saudi Arabia's friendly relations dates back to hundreds of years, says PM Modi.

1.45pm: PM Modi addressing the media after talks with MBS.

1.45pm: Initial visuals of the delegation level talks between India and Saudi Arab.

12.42pm: The Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala says PM Modi gave a "grand welcome to those who pledged $20 billion to Pak & praised Pak's 'anti-terror' efforts".

12.23am: PM Narendra Modi and Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman hold bilateral meeting in Delhi.

12.00am: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj calls on Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Delhi on Wednesday.

11.20am: The relationship between India and Arabian peninsula is in our DNA. "Indian people are part of building Saudi Arabia," says Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

10.29am: The Saudi Arabia Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman at Rashtrapati Bhawan: "...I am sure we can create good things for Saudi Arabia and India.

10.19am: Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad Bin Salman accorded with Ceremonial Reception at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

10.17am: While counter-terrorism is expected to feature largely during the upcoming talks, India and Saudi Arabia are also likely to sign five agreements in areas of investment, tourism, housing and information and broadcasting. Read more here.

10.13am: Recently, Saudi ARAMCO in partnership with ADNOC of UAE, has agreed to partner in Ratnagiri Refinery and Petro-Chemical project Ltd which is a joint venture of $44 billion.

9.45am: Around 20 per cent of India's oil is imported from Saudi Arabia. Saudi Arabia, being one of the largest producers of oil in the world, definitely sees this as an opportunity with India being a massive consumer of oil. Read more here.

9.36am: In a joint statement, Pakistan and Saudi Arabia on Monday called for avoiding "politicisation" of the UN listing regime at a time when India was stepping up efforts to brand the JeM terror group's chief Masood Azhar as a global terrorist.

9.32am: PM Modi and the Saudi Crown Prince will hold extensive talks during which India will raise the issue of Pakistan-sponsored terrorism.

9.00am: Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Raveesh Kumar termed the visit of the Saudi crown prince "a new chapter in bilateral relations" between India and Saudi Arabia.

8.40am: In a special gesture, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday received the crown prince at the airport.

8.30am: Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman is also the Gulf nation's defence minister. His visit to India follows Prime Minister Narendra Modi's highly-successful April 2016 trip to Saudi Arabia, during which the two sides had agreed to further elevate their existing strategic partnership.

Edited by Manoj Sharma

