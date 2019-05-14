MP Board Results 2019: MPBSE to declare Class 10 HSC, Class 12 HSSC results today at mpbse.nic.in, mpresults.nic.in

The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) will declare Class 10 and Class 12 board results today. Student who appeared in MP board Class 10 ans Class 12 examinations can check their results on the following websites: www.mpresults.nic.in, www.mpbse.nic.in and www.examresults.net/mp. Students can also check their results via MPBSE mobile app.

How to check MP Boarcd Class 10 and Class 12 examination results:

Step 1: Visit any of the official websites of MPBSE

Step 2: Click on "MP Board Result 2019" on the homepage of the website.

Step 3: Select MP Board Class 10 2019 for Class 10 results and MP Board Class 12 exams 2019 for Class 12 results.

Step 4: Enter your roll number and other details

Step 5: Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 6: Download the result and take print out of it for future references.

This year, the Madhya Pradesh Board Class 10 exams were held from March 1 to March 27. Class 12 board exams were conducted between March 2 and April 2.

More than 10 lakh students appeared for the Class 10 board exam, and an estimate of 7.5 lakh students appeared for the Class 12 exam in Madhya Pradesh this year.