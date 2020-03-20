MP Floor Test: Kamal Nath resigns; Scindia calls it people's victory

Congress leader Kamal Nath has thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh for supporting his government in the past 15 months. He said due to people's love and support, the Congress government was able to do work that had changed the "picture" of the state. Earlier, he submitted his resignation as the chief minister of the state, while accusing the BJP of cheating with the people of the state. Speculations are rife that the Congress government in Madhya Pradesh is set to fall today. With the majority government now reduced to minority, Congress leader Digvijaya Singh has also said it's unlikely that Congress government will survive. The floor test for a trust vote will be held in the MP Assembly around 5 PM today.

4.49 PM: Kamal Nath has thanked the people of Madhya Pradesh for supporting his government in the past 15 months. He said due to people's love and support, the Congress government was able to do work that had changed the "picture" of the state.

3.11PM: Sweets being distributed at BJP office in Bhopal.

#MadhyaPradesh: Sweets being distributed at BJP office in Bhopal. BJP leader Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Leader of Opposition in Madhya Pradesh Assembly Gopal Bhargava and other leaders present.

2.54 PM: BJP MLAs show victory sign at the state Assembly in Bhopal.

#MadhyaPradesh: BJP MLAs show victory sign at the state Assembly in Bhopal.



Congress' Kamal Nath has resigned as the Chief Minister of the state, ahead of the floor test which was to take place at the state Assembly today.

2.38 PM: BJP MLAs have reached the MP Assembly. The floor test will be held around 5 PM.

2.34 PM: People have won today, says Scindia

People have won today in MP, says Jyotiraditya Scindia. "I have always believed that politics should be the medium of public service, but the state government had deviated from this path. Truth has won again. Satyamev Jayate," says Scindia.

2.28 PM: Congress leader Kamal Nath submitting his resignation to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon.

Kamal Nath has submitted his resignation to Madhya Pradesh Governor Lalji Tandon. His letter states "All that has happened in Madhya Pradesh in the last two weeks is a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles."

2.23 PM: Kamal Nath removes 'chief minister' from his Twitter bio. "All that has happened in Madhya Pradesh in the last two weeks is a new chapter in the weakening of democratic principles," says Nath. The floor test is scheduled to be held around 5 PM.

1:40 PM: Recent development in MP is weakening of democratic principles: Kamal Nath

1:30 PM: Kamal Nath hands in resignation

Chief Minister Kamal Nath handed in his resignation to Governor Lalji Tandon. The Congress leader blamed BJP and former Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia of conspiring against the government in MP.

1:10 PM: The people of Madhya Pradesh have won today, says Jyotiraditya Scindia

MP Assembly Speaker: I had accepted 16 resignations last night. Now I have also accepted resignation of Sharad Kol (BJP MLA). He had earlier said that he was forcefully made to resign but after looking at his documents&that he didn't meet me personally, it didn't seem like that.

1:06 PM: No option but to support BJP, says independent candidate

Independent candidate Pradeep Jaiswal said that he has spoken to BJP. He added that he now has no other option but to support the ruling party. He said that his priority is the people of MP.

1:04 PM: Shivraj Singh Chouhan will soon stake claim in MP

1:00 PM: People will not forgive BJP: Kamal Nath

"The people of this country can see the truth behind the incident where MLAs are being held hostage in Bengaluru... The truth will come out. People will not forgive them," said Kamal Nath.

12.50 PM: Kamal Nath blames BJP, Jyotiraditya Scindia

"My government was able to prove majority in the house on three occasions. The BJP could not tolerate it. So, it conspired with a Maharaj (Jyotiraditya Scindia) and 22 greedy MLAs and planned to topple my government," Kamal Nath said.

12.40 PM: MP CM Kamal Nath resigns

12.13 PM: BJP MLA Sharad Kaul's has resigned from the BJP. His resignation has also been accepeted by the MP Speaker. Apart from him, 22 Congress MLAs have also resigned from the party.

12.02 PM: Accepted 16 resignations last night: MP Speaker

The MP Speaker says he had accepted 16 resignations last night. "Now I have also accepted resignation of Sharad Kol (BJP MLA). He had earlier said that he was forcefully made to resign but after looking at his documents&that he didn't meet me personally, it didn't seem like that," he added.

11.57 AM: Kamla Nath to hold presser soon

All the Congress MLAs, who were holed up in a Bhopal hotel since March 15, has left for the CM's hosue. Madhya Pradesh CM is expected to hold a press conference soon.



