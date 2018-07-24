MS Dhoni pays Rs 12.17 cr income tax for FY18; highest taxpayer in Jharkhand, Bihar

Former Indian cricket captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who's equally famous for his on-pitch performance as well as off-the-field brand endorsements, was the highest taxpayer in Bihar and Jharkhand in the previous fiscal. Dhoni paid Rs 12.17 crore as income tax for the assessment year 2017-18, a Times of India report said. His taxes for FY18 have risen by over Rs 1.24 crore since FY17 when he paid Rs 10.93 crore as income tax.

Nisha Oraon Singhmaar, the joint commissioner of I-T headquarters (Bihar and Jharkhand), told the newspaper that MS Dhoni has been the highest individual taxpayer in Jharkhand and Bihar for FY2017-18.

Local media reports say the 37-year-old cricketer has also declared advanced taxes of Rs 3 crore for FY19. India's one of the most successful cricketers in all formats of the game, Dhoni started his career as a ticket collector in Kharagpur in 2001. Life took a turn when he was picked by the Indian team. He went on to win the T20 World Cup for India in 2007 and several other ICC championships for India, including Cricket World Cup in 2011.

So how much the Dhoni earn? According to his BCCI contract, Dhoni earns Rs 1 crore annually as his fixed retainer fee, besides earning Rs 5 lakh for playing a test match, Rs 3 lakh for playing an ODI and Rs 1.5 lakh for T20. Add bonuses and individual performance prize in it, his overall salary comes out to be around Rs 22 crore a year, reports India Today.

According to Forbes, his net worth was $111 million (Rs 764 crore) in 2015. He earned over $31 million (Rs 213 crore) in that year alone -- $ 28 million through brand endorsements and $3.5 million through salary and prize money.

The player was listed on number 11 in the Forbes most valuable brands list in 2017, along with the likes of Lionel Messi, Tiger Woods, and Roger Federer. Some of his famous brand endorsements include his own gym chain SportsFit World, Seven, Orient, SRMB Steel, Snickers India, Dream11, and GulfOilIndia.