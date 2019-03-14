Mumbai foot overbridge collapse near CST Railway Station: Death toll rises to five, state govt announces Rs 5 lakh ex-gratia

A foot overbridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station collapsed on Thursday. Reports suggest that five people have perished in the foot overbridge collapse, and around 30 people have been injured in the accident. The injured are being rushed to hospitals as rescue operations are underway.

The foot overbridge connected CSMT platform 1 north end with BT Lane near Times of India building.

Follow BusinessToday.In Live blog for more details about the foot overbridge collapse in Mumbai:

10:07 pm: "Ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh each will be given to the families of those who died in the incident. Compensation of Rs 50,000 each will be given to the injured and state government will provide for their treatment," Fadnavis further added.

09:58 pm: "The bridge was found in a structural audit conducted after a similar incident last year and minor repairs were prescribed. Such an incident raises question over the structural audit too. An inquiry will be conducted," Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said while talking to reporters after the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse.

09:48 pm: "Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected," PM Narendra Modi wrote on Twitter after the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse.

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

09:33 pm: The number of injured has risen to 36, including two critical injuries, ANI reported.

09:27 pm: Five people have died in the foot overbridge collapse near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station

Deeply anguished by the loss of lives due to the foot overbridge accident in Mumbai. My thoughts are with the bereaved families. Wishing that the injured recover at the earliest. The Maharashtra Government is providing all possible assistance to those affected. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 14, 2019

09:22 pm: "The bridge needed minor repairs, the work for which was underway. It will be probed why the foot overbridge was not closed till the work was completed," Maharashtra minister Vinod Tawde told reporters. The state will provide for the treatment of the injured, he further added.

Maharashtra Minister Vinod Tawde: The state will provide for the treatment of the injured...We will give further update to you as and when we get information. https://t.co/ajojZvoh63 - ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

09:12 pm: Spoke to BMC Commissioner and Mumbai Police officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with Railway Ministry officials, Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis posted on Twitter after the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse.

Pained to hear about the FOB incident near TOI building in Mumbai. Spoke to BMC Commissioner and @MumbaiPolice officials and instructed to ensure speedy relief efforts in coordination with @RailMinIndia officials. - Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) March 14, 2019

09:07 pm: Most of the debris from the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse has been cleared. Nobody is trapped under the collapsed bridge.

08:56 pm: Four people reported dead in the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse. The death toll is expected to rise.

08:53 pm: In a statement after the Mumbai foot overbridge collapse, Ministry of Railways said it was a BMC foot overbridge and the Railways is extending its full support in rescue operations with personnel and doctors.

08:44 pm: Death toll in Mumbai foot overbridge collapse rises to three.

#UPDATE: Death toll rises to 3 in the Mumbai bridge collapse incident where a portion of foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapsed. 34 people are injured in the incident. The death toll is likely to rise. pic.twitter.com/UTYVwyKY7f - ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

08:38 pm: At least 34 people are reported to have sustained injuries in the foot overbridge collapse near CSMT railway station in Mumbai. The injured are being treated at St George Hospital and GT Hospital.

Mumbai: Visuals from St George Hospital where some of the people, injured in foot over bridge near CSMT railway station collapse, have been taken. 34 people are injured, 2 people dead. pic.twitter.com/G3vIrPU8yE - ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

08:34 pm: Reports suggest that 10-12 people are still trapped in the debris from the foot overbridge collapse near railway CSMT station in Mumbai.

08:32 pm: One team from NDRF's Regional Response Centre (RRC) in Mumbai has been rushed to the spot

08:31 pm: Two women have lost their lives in the foot overbridge collapse.

08:28 pm: Those injured in foot overbridge collapse have been rushed to St. George and GT Hospital for medical attention.

08:23 pm: Visuals from the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus railway station, where a foot overbridge collapsed today, resulting in several injuries.

#WATCH Mumbai: A foot over bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) railway station has collapsed. Multiple injuries have been reported. pic.twitter.com/r43zS5eA0l - ANI (@ANI) March 14, 2019

08:13 pm: Senior officials have reached the spot of foot overbridge collapse near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus. Traffic has been diverted.