Nagaland Elections Results 2018: BJP-NDPP alliance wins 26 seats, leads on one; ruling NPF wins 27

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has 11 seats, whereas its ally Nationalist Democratic Progressive Party (NDPP) has won 15 seats in the Nagaland state Assembly elections, taking the totall tally of seats in the alliance's kitty to 26. The NDPP is still leading on one seat, acccording to Election Commission.

Meanwhile, the incumbent Naga People's Front (NPF) has bagged 27 seats out of the 59 constituencies of Nagaland Assembly where elections were observed. Chief Minister TR Zeliang of the NPF has retained his Peren constituency, defeating his nearest NDPP rival Iherie Ndang by 5,432 votes, Election Commission sources said.

Zeliang got 14,064 votes in the Nagaland Assembly polls, while NDPP's Ndang secured 8,632 votes. In the last Assembly election in 2013, Zeliang had won the seat by a margin of 2,636 votes.

The National People's Party (NPP) won two seats and the Janata Dal (United) managed to secure one seat, the sources said. Independents have won one seat in the Nagaland Assembly. Former chief minister, NDPP chief Neiphiu Rio, has already been declared uncontested from Northern Angamai-II seat.

Voting for the 59 seats in the 60-member Assembly was held on February 27.