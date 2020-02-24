Namaste Trump event: Highlights from US President's speech at Motera Stadium

US President Donald Trump started his two-day visit to India with a huge campaign-style rally in the home land of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The 36-hour long trip of Trump and first lady Melania started from Ahmedabad where he was joined by PM Modi for an unprecedented roadshow and a historic joint address at mega event Namaste Trump in front of a record crowd of more than one lakh people.

Speaking at Ahmedabad's Motera Stadium, President Trump praised PM Modi and listed achievements of his government. He also thanked people of India for 'spectacular welcome', saying that India will hold a very special place in our hearts from this day on.

Addressing 'Namaste Trump' event, US President announced a defence deal, including for helicopters worth $3 billion. Trump said that the US would sign a $3 billion defence deal with India on Tuesday. He also emphasised that the US would become India's premier defence partner.

Also Read: Namaste Trump event Live Updates: US President, First Lady Melania arrive at Taj Mahal

Key takeaways from Trump's speech:

1. Trump announced the US would sign a $3 billion defence deal with India on Tuesday. "I'm pleased to announce that tomorrow our representatives will sign deals to sell over $3 billion, in the absolute finest state of the art military helicopters and other equipment to the Indian armed forces," Trump said.

Also Read: Donald Trump announces mega $3 billion defence deal with India

2. President Trump emphasised that the US would become India's premier defence partner. "As we continue to build our defence cooperation, the US looks forward to providing India with some of the best and most feared military equipment on the planet. We make the greatest weapons ever made. We make the best and we are dealing now with India," the US President added.

3. US President Donald Trump showered praise on iconic Bollywood films. He made a reference to Shah Rukh Khan's Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (DDLJ) and Amitabh Bachchan's Sholay in his grand speech. "This is the country that produces 2000 movies a year from the hub of genius and creativity known as Bollywood. All over the planet, people take great joy in scenes of bhangra, music, dance, romance and drama, and classic Indian films like DDLJ and Sholay," Trump said.

Also Read: Trump in India: POTUS to meet India Inc CEOs on Tuesday

4. Speaking on the issue of terrorism in Pakistan, Trump said his administration is working with Islamabad to crack down on terror groups operating from that country's borders. He said that there are "signs of big progress" on cross-border terrorism. "My administration is working in a very positive way with Pakistan to crack down on the terrorists and militant groups that operate on the Pakistan border," he said, adding, "We are beginning to see signs of big progress."

5. On US-India relationship, Trump said India will hold a special place in our hearts. "America loves, America respects and America will be faithful and loyal friends to the Indian people," he said.

By Chitranjan Kumar