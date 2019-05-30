Narendra Modi swearing-in ceremony Live Updates: Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India

Narendra Modi's oath taking ceremony: Over 8,000 guests attended the swearing-in ceremony of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Rashtrapati Bhavan today. Apart from the leaders of BIMSTEC countries, including Bangladesh, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Thailand, Nepal and Bhutan, heads of the states from Kyrgyzstan and Mauritius graced the ceremony touted as the biggest ever event that to be held at Rashtrapati Bhavan. Modi's swearing-in ceremony in 2014 was attended by around 5,000 people. This time too, the swearing-in ceremony took place at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan at 7 PM. After that, the guests will be treated with high tea and snacks including samosas, paneer items and sweets. President Ram Nath Kovind will also host a dinner -- with both vegetarian and non-vegetarian options -- for the foreign leaders. The dinner will also be attended by Prime Minister Modi and other top leaders of the country. The leaders from the opposition parties, chief ministers of different states, ambassadors, diplomats and celebrities from Bollywood will also attend the event.

11.27 PM: PM Narendra Modi discussed bilateral ties and socio-economic cooperation with Kyrgyz Republic President Sooronbay Jeenbekov.

Held extensive deliberations with the President of the Kyrgyz Republic, Mr. Sooronbay Jeenbekov. Our talks covered the full spectrum of bilateral ties between our nations and ways to deepen economic and social cooperation in the times to come. pic.twitter.com/1BB65stzEb Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

11.25 PM: Sushma Swaraj thanks PM Modi for his help and confidence in her during her tenure as the Minister of External Affairs.

11.21 PM: Union Minister Rajnath Singh congratulates Narendra Modi on his second tenure as the Prime Minister of India

Congratulations and my best wishes to Shri @narendramodi on taking oath as the Prime Minister of India once again.



I am confident that under Modijis stewardship India will reach to newer heights of peace and prosperity. Looking forward to my new innings as the Union Minister. Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) May 30, 2019

11.10 PM: First meeting of the new Cabinet to be held on Friday at 5:00 pm in South Block.

10.32 PM: Union Minister Amit Shah thanks PM Modi and congratulates his colleagues in the new Council of Ministers.

Thankful to Prime Minister Shri @narendramodi ji for reposing faith in me. Your leadership and continued support is a great source of inspiration. I assure you that I will put my best efforts to serve our people and country. pic.twitter.com/ZDLgv5w4Fw Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2019

I also congratulate all my colleagues who were sworn in today as ministers in the Modi government.



Let us work hard to take forward the pledge of creating a strong and prosperous New India under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi ji. Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 30, 2019

10.30 PM: PM Modi congratulates ministers of his new Counil of Ministers.

Congratulations to all those who took oath today. This team is a blend of youthful energy and administrative experience. It has people who have excelled as Parliamentarians and those who have had distinguished professional careers.



Together, we will work for Indias progress. pic.twitter.com/NKQh61eYCh Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

Here are some more pictures from the swearing-in ceremony. Grateful for everyones blessings.



The occasion was made even more special by the participation of esteemed world leaders. I thank them for being a part of todays programme. pic.twitter.com/5EA5SBiizp Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

9.03 PM: Swearing-in ceremony comes to an end.

9.00 PM: Debasree Chaudhuri takes oath as Union Minister after Kailash Choudhary.

8.59 PM: Newly elected MP from Balasore, Odisha, Pratap Chandra Sarangi takes oath.

Newly elected MP from Balasore, Odisha, Pratap Chandra Sarangi takes oath as Minister. #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/Z3a5lvbFLJ ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

8.59 PM: Kailash Choudhary takes oath as Union Minister.

8.56 PM: Pratap Chandra Sarangi takes oath after Teli.

8.54 PM: Rameswar Teli takes the stage for his swearing-in as Union Minister.

8.52 PM: Som Parkash takes oath after Saruta.

8.50 PM: Renuka Singh Saruta takes oath.

8.48 PM: V Muraleedharan takes oath after Kataria.

8.47 PM: Rattan Lal Kataria takes oath as Union Minister.

8.45 PM: Visuals from the swearing-in ceremony.

8.43 PM: Nityanand Rai takes oath after Angadi.

8.41 PM: Suresh Angadi takes oath.

8.39 PM: Anurag Singh Thakur takes oath.

8.38 PM: Sanjay Shamrao Dhotre takes oath as Union Minister after Sanjeev Balyan.

8.35 PM: Sanjeev Kumar Balyan takes oath.

8.33 PM: Babul Supriyo takes the stage for his swearing-in ceremony.

8.31 PM: Sadhvi Niranjan Jyoti takes oath after Athawale.

8.29 PM: Ramdas Athawale takes oath as Union Minister.

8.28 PM: Parshottam Khodabhai Rupala takes oath.

8.26 PM: Visuals from the swearing-in ceremony.

8.25 PM: G Kishan Reddy takes to the stage for his oath as Union Minister.

8.23 PM: Raosaheb Dadarao Danve takes oath as Union Minister.

8.21 PM: Krishan Pal Gurjar takes the stage after VK Singh for his oath.

8.20 PM: VK Singh takes oath as Union Minister.

8.17 PM: Arjun Ram Meghwal takes oath.

8.16 PM: Ashwini Choubey takes oath as Union Minister after Faggan Singh Kulaste.

8.14 PM: Visuals from Kiren Rijiju and Jitendra Singh's oath.

8.14 PM: Faggan Singh Kulaste takes the stage for his swearing-in.

8.12 PM: Mansukh Mandaviya takes oath as Union Minister.

8.09 PM: Hardeep Singh Puri takes oath.

8.08 PM: RK Singh takes oath as Union Minister after Prahlad Singh Patel.

8.06 PM: Prahlad Singh Patel takes the stage for his swearing-in ceremony.

8.04 PM: Kiren Rijiju takes oath as Union Minister after Singh.

8.02 PM: Jitendra Singh takes oath as Union Minister.

8.00 PM: Shripad Yesso Naik takes the stage for his oath as Union Minister.

7.59 PM: Rao Inderjit Singh takes oath.

7.57 PM: Santosh Kumar Gangwar takes oath after Shekhawat.

7.56 PM: Visuals from Mahendra Nath Pandey, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant and Giriraj Singh swearing-in ceremony.

Mahendra Nath Pandey, Shiv Sena's Arvind Sawant and Giriraj Singh take oath as Union Ministers. #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/ZjqXmMzWao ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

7.54 PM: Gajendra Singh Shekhawat takes oath.

7.52 PM: Giriraj Singh takes oath as Union Minister.

7.50 PM: Dr Arvind Ganpat Sawant takes the stage for his swearing-in.

7.49 PM: Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Prahlad Joshi take oath as Union Ministers.

Dharmendra Pradhan, Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi and Prahlad Joshi take oath as Union Ministers. #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/78z3C9sUfJ ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

7.48 PM: Dr Mahendra Nath Pandey takes oath as Union Minister.

7.46 PM: Prahlad Joshi takes oath after Naqvi.

7.45 PM: Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi takes oath as Union Minister.

7.43 PM: Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal take oath as Union Ministers.

Dr. Harsh Vardhan, Prakash Javadekar and Piyush Goyal take oath as Union Ministers. #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/X0u9zzhlFF ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

7.42 PM: Dharmendra Pradhan takes oath after Piyush Goyal.

7.40 PM: Piyush Goyal takes oath after Javadekar.

7.38 PM: Prakash Javadekar takes the stage for his oath-taking ceremony.

7.36 PM: Dr Harsh Vardhan takes oath after Smriti Irani.

7.35 PM: Visuals from Smriti Irani's oath.

7.34 PM: Smriti Irani takes oath.

7.33 PM: Arjun Munda takes oath after Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank.

7.32 PM: Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank takes oath.

7.29 PM: BJP workers celebrate as Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister for a second term.

Lucknow: BJP workers celebrate as Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister for a second term. pic.twitter.com/ppFlBpaXMj ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 30, 2019

7.28 PM: Subrahmanyam Jaishankar takes oath.

7.26 PM: Thawar Chand Gehlot takes oath.

7.26 PM: Harsimrat Kaur Badal takes the stage for her swearing-in.

7.23 PM: Ravi Shankar Prasad takes oath.

7.22 PM: PM Modi's mother Heeraben rejoices as he takes oath as Prime Minister.

7.20 PM: Narendra Singh Tomar takes oath after Ram Vilas Paswan.

7.18 PM: Ram Vilas Paswan takes oath.

7.16 PM: Nirmala Sitharaman takes oath after Amit Shah.

7.14 PM: Visuals from Amit Shah's oath.

7.14 PM: Sadanand Gowda takes oath.

7.12 PM: Nitin Gadkari takes oath.

7.11 PM: Visuals from PM Modi's oath.

7.10 PM: Amit Shah takes oath during the swearing-in ceremony.

7.08 PM: Rajnath Singh takes oath.

7.08 PM: Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for a second term.

#Visuals Delhi: Narendra Modi takes oath as the Prime Minister of India for a second term. pic.twitter.com/sWxt7hRF6w ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

7.05 PM: PM Modi takes oath.

7.03 PM: President Kovind arrives.

7.00 PM: PM Modi arrives.

6.57 PM: Oath taking sequence for I row of Ministers

Narendra Modi

Rajnath Singh

Amit shah

Nitin Gadakri

Sadanand Gowda

Nirmala Sitaraman

Ram Vilas Paswan

Narendra Singh Tomar

Ravishankar Prasad

Harsimarat Badal

Thawar Chand Gehlot

S Jaishankar

6.54 PM: Kangana Ranaut reaches the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

6.45 PM: Paytm chief Vijay Shekhar Sharma and Karan Johar reach Rashtrapati Bhavan.

6.41 PM: Ravi Shankar Prasad, Amit Shah, Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar and other leaders on stage at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

Delhi: Ravi Shankar Prasad,Amit Shah,Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar and other leaders on stage at Rashtrapati Bhawan. #ModiSwearingIn pic.twitter.com/Deqi3kPa5T ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

6.39 PM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

6.36 PM: CJI Ranjan Gogoi reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan.

6.32 PM: Shashi Tharoor and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

6.31 PM: BJP leaders Nirmala Sitharaman and Giriraj Singh arrive at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

6.30 PM: Children's rights activist Kailash Satyarthi arrives at Rashtrapati Bhawan.

6.29 PM: Former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh has reached the Rashtrapati Bhavan for the oath-taking ceremony.

6.28 PM: Asha Bhosle and Rajinikanth reach the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

6.24 PM: On JD(U) not joining the govt, party leader Bashsiht Narayan Singh said that they are unhappy with one ministerial berth, further adding that they won't be part of the Modi cabinet but will continue to be part of the NDA.

6.15 PM: Sushma Swaraj won't be taking oath as cabinet minister.

6.10 PM: BJP President Amit Shah arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

BJP President Amit Shah arrives at Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/hRcPVmWZLd ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

6.05 PM: Prominent former ministers who haven't received calls today for Modi Sarkar 2; some could potentially be accommodated in a future expansion:

Jayant Sinha

Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore

Maneka Gandhi

Suresh Prabhu

Radha Mohan Singh

Anant Kumar Hegde

Jual Oram

5.57 PM: Young India has old leaders: Majority of Indian population is below the age of 25 years but most of the MPs are between 45 to 65 years of age.

5.53 PM: BJP's chief strategist is also a master of investment. Shah's affidavits to the Election Commission indicate his overwhelming bias towards blue chip firms which have not let him down. His top investments being Rs 2 crore worth of shares in Reliance Industries, Rs 1.4 crore in L&T Finance, Rs 1 crore in TCS. To know more, read BJP chief strategist Amit Shah also a stock market genius, loves blue chips

5.51 PM: Visuals from outside Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Visuals from outside Rashtrapati Bhavan ahead of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony. pic.twitter.com/z0CVJNObMD ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

5.50 PM: Arun Jaitley reaches Rashtrapati Bhavan with his family for the swearing-in ceremony.

5.46 PM: "I have never discriminated between Hindus and Muslims. Some criminals took money from the BJP. They were spreading terror during the elections. The law and order was not in our hands and the EC (Election Commission) was in control. I hate a party like BJP," said Mamata Banerjee at a TMC dharna.

5.37 PM: JP Nadda's Wikipedia page has been updated to say that he is the BJP President.

5.36 PM: According to sources, Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar could also be given a portfolio.

5.34 PM: The meeting at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg is over.

5.24 PM: Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar arrives at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg to meet PM Modi.

Delhi: Former Foreign Secretary S. Jaishankar (File pic) also arrives at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg (PM Modi's residence). pic.twitter.com/sKJCz5zf39 ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

5.20 PM: Rajnath Singh and Nirmala Sitharaman will retain Home Ministry and Defence Ministry respectively, sources claimed. Amit Shah might be given the job of Finance Minister in the new Cabinet. Sushma Swaraj might once again be awarded the responsibility of Ministry of External Affairs. Former Foreign Secretary S Jaishankar might also be sworn in.

5.15 PM: Rahul Gandhi has gone to meet former PM Manmohan Singh.

5.00 PM: Hamir MP Anurag Thakur met PM Narendra Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg.

Anurag Thakur, winning BJP MP from Hamirpur, Himachal Pradesh is also meeting PM Modi at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, right now. pic.twitter.com/wEhFy4P5cm ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

4.56 PM: Visuals from outside Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Delhi: Visuals of the area near Rashtrapati Bhavan decorated by Horticulture Department of the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC). pic.twitter.com/4AjMJJeMdS ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

4.55 PM: Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy today called on AICC president Rahul Gandhi and discussed various issues. They discussed about the current political scenario in the State. On this occasion, CM appraised Rahul Gandhi of the current situation in the State and said that coalition government in the State is functioning smoothly with cooperation and coordination between both the parties. Later he appealed to Rahul Gandhi not to quit AICC president position as the nation needs his service: CMO.

4.54 PM: Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, earlier today.

Karnataka CM HD Kumaraswamy met Congress President Rahul Gandhi in Delhi, earlier today. pic.twitter.com/BIOyfFUsuG ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

4.45 PM: BJP Gujarat President Jitu Vaghani congratulates Amit Shah for becoming a part of Modi's cabinet.

4.43 PM: "It's a historic moment. I'm a big follower of Modi Ji and an ardent fan. I think the country is in a beautiful hands. I am so happy for my countrymen and happy for myself to be here today," said Jeetendra, who arrived in Delhi to attend the swearing-in ceremony.

4.41 PM: Visuals from Rahul Gandhi's meeting with Sharad Pawar.

Congress President Rahul Gandhi meets NCP leader Sharad Pawar at Pawar's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/jKkH1mGsOB ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

4.35 PM: Congress President Rahul Gandhi arrives at NCP leader Sharad Pawar's residence in Delhi. More details awaited.

4.20 PM: List of ministers who will take oath today:

Arwind Sawant, Shivsena , Mumbai South MP

Narendra Singh Tomar, Muraina MP, Madhya Pradesh

Subrat Pathak, Kannauj MP

Gajendra Singh Shekhawat

Sadanad Gowda, Bengaluru North MP

Rajnath Singh ,Lucknow MP

Arjun Ram Meghwal, Bikaner MO

Prakash Javadekar, Rajya Sabha

Ramdas Athavle

Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi, Rajya Sabha

Babul Supriyo, Asansol MP

Suresh Angadi, Belgam MP

Dr Jitendra Singh, Udhampur MP

Piyush Goyal, Rajya Sabha

Ravi Shankar Prasad, Patna MP

Kishan Peddy, MP, Telangana

Prahlad Joshi, MP, Dharwad, Karnataka

Nirmala Sitharaman, Rajya Sabha

Smriti Irani, Amethi MP

Prahlad Patel, Damoh MP

Raveendranath, AIADMK, Theni MP

Purshotam Rupala, Rajya Sabha

Mansukh Mandavia, Palitana MP

Rao Inderajit, Gurugram MP

Krishan Pal Gurjar, Faridabad MP

Anupriya Patel, Apna Dal

Kiren Rijiju, Arunachal West

Kailash Chaudhry, Barmer MP

Sanjeev Baliyan, Mujaffarnagar MP

RCP Singh , JDU MP, Rajya Sabha

Nityanand Rai, Ujiyarpur MP, Bihar

Thawar Chand Gehlot, Shahjahanpur MP

Debashree Chaudhuri, Raiganj MP

Ramesh Pokhiriyal Nishank, Haridwar MP

Mansukh Vasava, Bharuch, Gujarat

Rameshwar Teli, Dibrugarh MP

Harsimrat Kaur Badal, SAD, Bathinda MP

Sushma Swaraj

Som Prakash, Hoshiarpur MP

Santosh Gangwar, Bareilly MP

Ramvilas Paswan, LJP leader, Rajya Sabha

Hardeep Puri, Rajya Sabha

Nitin Gadkari

Amit Shah

4.00 PM: "There are high hopes which will definitely be fulfilled. Modi ji's vision is for the country, the entire plan is ready in his mind which he will not share just like that. But he will fulfil it for sure," said Hema Malini.

3.50 PM: Twelve Congress MLAs in Manipur have resigned from state party posts, triggering speculation about the possibility of their crossing over to the ruling BJP, but a senior legislator among them on Thursday said they had no intention of joining any other party. The resignation of the MLAs from the Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) came on Wednesday after the grand old party lost both the Lok Sabha seats in the north-eastern state.

While the Inner Manipur seat was won by Rajkumar Ranjan Singh of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Lorho S Pfoze of the Naga People's Front (NPF) got elected from the Outer Manipur constituency.

The resignations triggered speculation if the Congress MLAs were planning to join the BJP, but some of them dismissed it, saying their action was aimed at strengthening the party at the grassroot level.

The BJP heads a coalition government in the state led by Chief Minister N Biren Singh.

The 12 Congress MLAs submitted their resignations to PCC president Gaikhangam, who is also a member of the Congress Working Committee (CWC).

(PTI)

3.40 PM: Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrives in Delhi.

Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli arrives in Delhi. He will attend Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan, later today. pic.twitter.com/A6SIal4Bmi ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

3.30 PM: President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Delhi.

President of Kyrgyzstan, Sooronbay Jeenbekov arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. pic.twitter.com/W9TELh12Ma ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

3.15 PM: "It is a matter of joy that a new govt is being formed. Country needs a strong govt and it is getting one," said Sukhbir Singh Badal, President of Shiromani Akali Dal. He will be attending the swearing-in ceremony of the PM today.

3.10 PM: "I want to thank the Prime Minister and Party President Amit Shah for again giving me a chance of serving the country by making me a part of the government. I have been invited to the oath taking ceremony, not been informed of the ministry yet," said Shripad Yesso Naik.

3.08 PM: General (Retd) VK Singh to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

3.05 PM: Debasree Chaudhuri, BJP MP from Raiganj, West Bengal said, "Upcoming assembly election will be one-sided because TMC will not exist. Their MLAs & Councillors are joining BJP. TMC will not be able to do anything in next election. BJP will form the govt there. We will finish them in 5-6 months."

3.00 PM: "He is a young leader, he has a big responsibility, only with mutual understanding between the two Telugu states the people can be developed. Jagan should continue as the chief minister for 3-4 terms," said Telangana CM KC Rao at Andhra Pradesh CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's oath ceremony.

2.55 PM: BJP Ramesh Pokhriyal: I received a phone call from party president Amit Shah Ji, he asked me to be present for the meeting with the prime minister today evening. He also asked me to be present at the oath ceremony.

2.50 PM: "It feels good to be a part of a historic event. Development was the focus for this Lok Sabha elections. As citizens of the country, it is time for us to also make our contribution to the country," said Anupam Kher. He will be attending Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

2.40 PM: Prakash Javadekar to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

2.30 PM: Newly elected MLAs take oath at Odisha Legislative Assembly.

Bhubaneswar: Newly elected MLAs take oath at Odisha Legislative Assembly. pic.twitter.com/lfdndSbcVa ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

2.10 PM: "I thank the PM and Amit Shah ji for showing trust in me. I thank them on behalf of the people of Bikaner. PM's vision will be significant for India. He had said that we want to remove our tag of developing nation and make India a developed nation," said Arjun Ram Meghwal, BJP.

1.54 PM: BJP leaders Santosh Gangwar, Jitendra Singh and Nityanand Rai to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today.

1.43 PM: Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) Chief, Ram Vilas Paswan, to meet Modi at 4:30 PM today.

1.30 PM: Nitin Gadkari to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

Nitin Gadkari to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. (file pic) pic.twitter.com/EOnPGB8ecs ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

1.15 PM: Karnataka BJP leader DV Sadananda Gowda says: "I received a call from Amit Shah. He said that I should be there at home office of PM at 5 o'clock & swearing-in ceremony at 7 o'clock."

DV Sadananda Gowda, BJP: I received a call from Amit Shah. He said that I should be there at home office of PM at 5 o'clock&swearing-in ceremony at 7 o'clock. At 5 o'clock PM will have tea with cabinet&other ministerial colleagues&then we'll go to Rashtrapati Bhavan to take oath. pic.twitter.com/7D49W0C4Tn ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

12.58 PM: BJP leaders Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav at Amit Shah's residence in Delhi.

BJP leaders Piyush Goyal and Bhupender Yadav at party president Amit Shah's residence in Delhi. pic.twitter.com/IWUci1EMHk ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

12.57 PM: BJP leaders DV Sadananda Gowda and Giriraj Singh to meet PM Narendra Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg. -- ANI

12.16 PM: Prime Minister of Nepal, KP Sharma Oli, arrives to attend Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Prime Minister of Nepal, K P Sharma Oli is arriving in New Delhi this afternoon to attend Prime Minister @narendramodi's swearing-in ceremony. He will be accompanied by his spouse and high-ranking government officials pic.twitter.com/1QqkOh8yEm Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 30, 2019

12.15 PM: Special Envoy of Thailand, Minister Grisada Boonrach, arrives in New Delhi to attend Narendra Modi's swearing-in ceremony.

Special Envoy of Thailand, Minister Grisada Boonrach arrives in New Delhi to attend PM @narendramodi's swearing-in ceremony at @rashtrapatibhvn #BIMSTEC pic.twitter.com/ep3KLkkAVl Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 30, 2019

12.10 PM: The ministers who will take oath this evening will meet PM Modi at 4:30 PM today at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg.

11.59 AM: President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, arrives to attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.

President of Sri Lanka, Maithripala Sirisena, arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. pic.twitter.com/TRgofyPxZx ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

11.35 AM: President of Myanmar, U Win Myint, arrives to attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today.

President of Myanmar, U Win Myint, arrives in Delhi. He will attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan later today. pic.twitter.com/GVNGMdGx21 ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

11.20 AM: Raveen Thukral, Media Adviser to Punjab CM, says Capt Amarinder Singh to not attend PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today.

10.47 AM: Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi to take part in PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today.

Thailand's Special Envoy Grisada Boonrac arrives in Delhi to take part in PM Narendra Modi's oath ceremony today. Thailand's Ambassador to India, Chutintorn Gongsakdi says, "We have come to celebrate India's vibrant and resilient democracy." pic.twitter.com/fHXphl1fnQ ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

10.16 PM: BJP President Amit Shah has reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence at 7, Lok Kalyan Marg, to discuss about the swearing-in ceremony, reports India Today.

9.53 PM: Sanjay Raut of Shiv Sena says Arvind Sawant's will take oath as a minister in the Modi Cabinet. "It is decided that there will be one minister from each ally," he added.

Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: It is decided that there will be one minister from each ally https://t.co/3UX0YjReNj ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

9.40 AM: PM Modi pays tributes at Rajghat, Sadaiv Atal Memorial, and Rashtriya Samar Smarak.

India is proud of all those brave men and women martyred in the line of duty.



Paid tributes to our brave soldiers at the Rashtriya Samar Smarak.



Our Government will leave no stone unturned to safeguard Indias unity and integrity. National security is our priority. pic.twitter.com/jMR2tGOJDH Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

We remember beloved Atal Ji every single moment.



He would have been very happy to see BJP get such a great opportunity to serve people.



Motivated by Atal Jis life and work, we will strive to enhance good governance and transform lives.



Here are glimpses from Sadaiv Atal. pic.twitter.com/7LXNkU0DP4 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

Paid tributes to respected Bapu at Rajghat.



This year, we mark the 150th Jayanti of Bapu. May this special occasion further popularise Bapus noble ideals and continue inspiring us to empower the lives of the poor, downtrodden and marginalised. pic.twitter.com/7HLOgdXzzx Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 30, 2019

9.23 AM: BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not attending PM Modi's oath ceremony today: "Unko aana bhi nahi chahiye."

BJP MP Manoj Tiwari on West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee not attending PM Modi's oath ceremony today: Unko aana bhi nahi chahiye. Jaise unhone loktantra mein hinsa karke khoon-kharaba kiya...unke pass nazar kahan hai ki aisi sabha mein baith kar logon se nazar milayen. pic.twitter.com/9hWbRPuwiP ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

9.22 AM: The BJP has invited the family members of over 50 party workers who lost their lives during poll violence in West Bengal. The BJP has said all these special guests will arrive in Delhi by Rajdhani Express.

This moment of glory and pride for BJP-Paschim Banga has been made possible by the heroic sacrifices of our brave Karyakarta Martyrs.

Let us solemnly remember our fallen heroes with heart felt gratitude. pic.twitter.com/HZlsVDPiwU Dilip Ghosh (@DilipGhoshBJP) May 29, 2019

9.10 AM: Santosh Gangwar, an eight-time BJP MP from Bareilly, will serve Pro-tem Speaker for the 17th Lok Sabha, reports India Today. He will administer the oath to all new MPs, including PM Modi. The longest-serving MP is usually chosen as Pro-tem Speaker.

9.02 PM: You can watch the live coverage of the oath taking ceremony here.

A new Council of Minister led by PM @narendramodi takes oath tomorrow and #PIB will be there to bring the ceremony to you Live



Tune in to #PIB at 7 PM on 30th May 2019



Youtube: https://t.co/1eS3v6XiOB

Facebook: https://t.co/7bZjpgpznY#SwearingIn #17thLokSabha pic.twitter.com/TgItfkcn0D PIB India (@PIB_India) May 29, 2019

8.58 AM: Navneet Kaur Rana, Member of Parliament from Amravati, Maharashtra: "I am excited to take part in PM Modi's oath ceremony."

Navneet Kaur Rana, Member of Parliament from Amravati, Maharashtra: I am excited to take part in PM Modi's oath ceremony. A number of youngsters have been elected this time, they will bring with them a new vision. pic.twitter.com/clMN2MNfGY ANI (@ANI) May 30, 2019

8.56 AM: Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhle receives Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshering as he arrives in Delhi for attending the oath-taking ceremony of PM.

Prime Minister of Bhutan Dr Lotay Tshering arrives in Delhi for attending the oath-taking ceremony of PM @narendramodi at @rashtrapatibhvn pic.twitter.com/ZvaAIBFwPy Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 30, 2019

8.33 AM: Narendra Modi pays homage to martyrs at the National War Memorial.

PM @narendramodi pays homage to martyrs at National War Memorial https://t.co/kb4IkGUIt6 pic.twitter.com/t6YXF00ORM Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 30, 2019

8.20 AM: PM Narendra Modi pays tributes to Bharat Ratna and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal' Samadhi.

PM @narendramodi pays tributes to Bharat Ratna and former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee at 'Sadaiv Atal'Samadhi pic.twitter.com/LEYOfeUtnj Doordarshan News (@DDNewsLive) May 30, 2019

8.15 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat.

8.00 AM: Pravind Kumar Jugnauth, Prime Minister of Mauritius, arrives at IGI airport; received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. He will attend the swearing-in-ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister later today.