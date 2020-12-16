Narendra Tomar calls farmers' protests 'one-state' centric

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar has termed the on-going farmers' protests as an "exception" and centered in "one state". Speaking at the virtual Foundation Week programme of industry chamber ASSOCHAM today he said there is an atmosphere of excitement about the new farm laws with lakhs of farmers supporting the "historic reforms" in India's agriculture sector.

"Today there is an atmosphere of excitement about historic reforms in the agriculture sector. This andolan is an exception. It is of only one state. Talks and discussions are underway, and I feel the issue would soon be resolved," Tomar said.

According to Tomar, while there are protests against the reforms, on the other hand, "there are lakhs of farmers who are gathering in support of these laws". He said he was in Gwalior where thousands of farmers had gathered in support of the new farm laws which would benefit crores of farmers.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi is fully committed towards the welfare of farmers and the agriculture sector. Farmers and poor people in the villages are his priorities and this is why new laws have been brought about and the entire agriculture sector would stand to benefit," Tomar said.

Enumerating a slew of measures taken up by the government to uplift of the rural economy, Tomar said, the Prime Minister has given approval to the third phase of the Pradhan Mantri Sadak Yojana, envisaging investment of Rs 80,000 crore.

An Atmanirbhar package of Rs 1 lakh crore has been unveiled for the agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries and the rural economy.

Tomar said while the required private sector investment did not flow into the agriculture sector over the years, the trend would reverse with several structural reforms.

He said the country is set to harvest a record foodgrain production of 300 million tonnes in the financial year 2020-21, with agriculture being an outlier, showing growth in the midst of COVID-19 pandemic.

