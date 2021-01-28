National Health Authority CEO Indu Bhushan to step down, to be replaced by RS Sharma

Indu Bhushan, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the National Health Authority, responsible for implementing the Centre's flagship health insurance scheme 'Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana', is likely to step down as his three-year term comes to an end.

He is likely to be replaced by RS Sharma, former chairman of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai).

Earlier, Sharma was made the chairperson of an empowered committee for CoWIN, the vaccine delivery technology platform for COVID-19. He was also inducted to the high-level panel for administration of COVID-19 vaccines.

Bhushan is an ex-Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer from Rajasthan cadre. He is a bureaucrat-turned-economist who worked as a Senior Economist with the World Bank Group before moving to the Asian Development Bank. He took charge of the flagship health scheme in 2018.

