New Delhi Election Results: Arvind Kejriwal leads in early trends as AAP eyes third term

Delhi Election 2020 results: Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal who is fighting from the New Delhi constituency is leading in his constituency as per early trends. The Aam Aadmi Party leader is pitted against Bharatiya Janata Party's Sunil Yadav and Congress' Romesh Sabharwal.

Arvind Kejriwal was trying to turn the focus on the party's work in the national capital ahead of the elections. The Chief Minister is hopeful of a third term in the constituency on the basis of his work in the capital.

Kejriwal's predictions are not all out of place. In the 2013 assembly polls, Kejriwal challenged Chief Minister Sheila Dikshit in her home turf of New Delhi and won by a margin of 25,000 votes. He went on to form the government.

In 2015, Kejriwal won a resounding victory in Delhi elections, winning 67 out of the 70 seats.

While it was almost a given that Kejriwal would win the New Delhi seat again, Delhi BJP chief Manoj Tiwari did not think so. In an interview to India Today, Tiwari said, "Arvind Kejriwal has no chance in Delhi elections, he is going to lose his own seat from New Delhi constituency. He would have winning chances had he contested from seats like Seelampur."

The constituency, however, saw a low voter turnout of 51.64 per cent, which caused some concern for the AAP. As compared to the 2015 elections, New Delhi constituency recorded a drop of 12 percentage points in voter turnout. Meanwhile, the overall voter turnout for Delhi Elections 2020 stood at 62.59 per cent, as mentioned by the Election Commission of India.

The exit poll conducted by India Today and Axis My India also supported Kejriwal's claim and stated that the CM-led AAP is poised to sweep Delhi Elections. The poll predicted that AAP might grab 59-68 seats, while the BJP might win between two and 11 seats.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll also showed that about 48 per cent voters shifted from BJP to AAP since General Elections 2019. The survey said a large chunk of lower and lower middle-class section formed the 48 per cent voters.

Delhi is the fourth state to conduct elections after the 2019 Lok Sabha elections. BJP failed to win a majority in Maharashtra, Haryana and Jharkhand. It, however, formed the government in Haryana with the help of Jannayak Janata Party.

