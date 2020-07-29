New education policy approved; HRD Ministry renamed as Education Ministry

The Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved the new National Education Policy (NEP) and renamed the HRD Ministry as Education Ministry.

A panel led by former ISRO chief K Kasturirangan had submitted the draft of the new education policy to Union Human Resource Development Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' when he took charge last year.

The draft was then put in the public domain to seek feedback from various stakeholders. The HRD Ministry received over 2 lakh suggestions about the same.

Nishank had informed earlier that the new education policy would resolve various issues in the education sector. He also said that the new policy would help the youth take up higher education more easily.

The NEP aims to achieve the Right to Education (free and compulsory school education) for all children in the age group of 3-18 years by 2030.

The new education policy might allow global universities to set up their campus in India. The NEP would also overhaul the higher education system in the country. Additionally, the policy aims to universalise the pre-primary education age (between 3-6 years) by 2025.

Under the new education policy, children will be taught three languages at the early stage, i.e, between 3 and 8 years.

The new education policy has proposed a new curricular and pedagogical structure, with 5+3+3+4 design covering children between 3 and 18 years. Under this (a) Five years of the foundational stage including three years of pre-primary school, followed by Grades 1 and 2 (b) Three years of the preparatory (or latter primary) stage from Grade 3 to 5; (c) Three years of the middle (or upper primary) stage from Grade 6 to 8 (d) Four years of high (or secondary) stage from Grade 9 to 12.

Moreover, the NEP has aimed to create a new apex body, the Rashtriya Shiksha Aayog or National Education Commission, headed by the Prime Minister of India, according to a report in Livemint.

In order to grant competitive funding for outstanding research proposals across all disciplines, a National Research Foundation might get established.

With the new education policy, students will have regular opportunities to participate in physical activity and exercise, including sports, yoga, martial arts, and more.

The existing NEP was framed in 1986 and revised in 1992. New education policy was part of the Bharatiya Janata Party's manifesto ahead of the 2014 general election.

