New income tax filing portal launched today; all you need to know

The Central Board of Direct Taxes has launched the new income tax e-filing portal-- www.incometax.gov.in today (June 7). The previous website to file ITRs was-- www.incometaxindiaefiling.gov.in. E-filing services were not available from June 1-6, 2021 due to the transition to the new portal.

The Finance Ministry has urged taxpayers/stakeholders to be patient after the launch of the new portal "since this is a major transition". Besides providing ease of compliance, the new portal is aimed at providing the taxpayers a seamless and modern experience.

A mobile app to file ITR is also in the pipeline, according to the Ministry of Finance's official communique dated June 5, 2021.

Also read: Get tax refunds faster now! I-T department to launch new portal on Jun 7

New income tax filing portal features, benefits

This new portal will be integrated with immediate processing of Income Tax Returns (ITRs) to issue quick refunds.

Interactions and uploads or pending actions of the taxpayer will be displayed on a single dashboard for follow-up action

Free of cost ITR preparation software will be available on the new portal to help with taxpayers' queries for ITR 1, 4 (online and offline) and ITR 2 (offline). The facility will be made available shortly for ITRs 3, 5, 6, 7

The new ITR website will also have a new online payment system with multiple payment options like net banking, UPI, credit card, and RTGS or NEFT from any account of the taxpayer in any bank to ensure hassle-free payments

Systems like call centres, tutorials, videos, and chatbots or live agents will be in place to address taxpayers' queries

Taxpayers can update their profiles to provide details of income (salary, house property, business/profession which will be used in ITR pre-filing).

Detailed enablement of pre-filing with salary income, interest, dividend, and capital gains will be available after TDS and SFT statements are uploaded (due date for which is June 30, 2021)

Functions to file income tax forms, add tax professionals, submit responses to notices in faceless scrutiny or appeals would also be made available

The IT Department will utilise this website to not only file tax returns but also for responding to taxpayers' queries and giving orders like assessments, penalties, exemptions, and appeals

Taxpayers can not only file ITRs under individual and other categories but also raise complaints about refunds and other works with the IT Department

Edited by Mehak Agarwal