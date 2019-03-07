New Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10, Rs 20 coins issued: All you need to know

The government released new Re 1, Rs 2, Rs 5, Rs 10 with refreshed design and attention towards the visually impaired citizens. The government has also issued new Rs 20 coins. Coins in this new series have been designed by the National Institute of Design with several differentiating features to make it easier for visually-impaired individuals to identify them. Not only distinctive markings, the coins will now get bigger and weigh more with the increase in denomination to make recognising them easier.

The obverse face of all the coins will show the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend 'Satyamev Jayate' in Hindi inscribed below. On its left flank will be the word 'Bharat' in Hindi, and on the right flank will be the word 'INDIA' in English.

The reverse face of the coins will have their denominational values written in international numerals. The Rupee symbol will be placed above this denominational value. The denomination of the coin will be written in words, in Hindi on top right and in English on the top right and bottom right peripheries of the reverse face. For example, the Rs 20 coin will have 'Bees Ruapye' in Devenagri script and 'Twenty Rupees' written on its back. The year of minting in international numerals shall be shown on centre of left periphery of the coin.

Apart from the Rs 20 coin, rest of the new coins will be introduced in open markets along with the existing coins of the same denomination. Both versions will remain legal tender.

Below is a glimpse of the look and feel of new series coins:

Features of new Re 1 coin

The new Re 1 coin weighs 3.09 grams and will be in a circular shape of 20mm diameter. It will be made out of ferritic stainless steel, containing 83 per cent iron and 17 per cent chromium.

Features of new Rs 2 coin

The new Rs 2 coin weighs 4.07 grams and is in the shape of a circle with a diameter of 23mm. There would also be 50 wider serrations on the edge. Similar to the Re 1 coin, the Rs 2 coin will also be made of ferritic stainless steel, comprising 83 per cent iron and 17 per cent chromium.

Features of new Rs 5 coin

The new Rs 5 coin weighs 6.74 grams and will have a diameter of 25mm. The new Rs 5 coin will use nickel brass alloy, and its constituents will be 75 per cent copper, 20 per cent zinc and 5 per cent nickel.

Features of new Rs 10 coin

The new Rs 10 coin weighs 7.74 grams. It will have a diameter of 27mm and 100 serrations on its edge. Similar to the Rs 10 coin in circulation, the new series coin will also have two rings. The outer ring will be made of nickel brass, similar in composition to the new Rs 5 coin with 75 per cent copper, 20 per cent zinc and 5 per cent nickel. The inner ring will be made of nickel silver, which will contain 65 per cent copper, 15 per cent zinc and 20 per cent nickel.

Features of new Rs 20 coin

The new Rs 20 coin weighs 8.54 grams. It will be in the shape of a 12-edge polygon and have an outer diameter of 27mm. This coin will also have an outer ring and an inner ring like the Rs 10 coin, but the alloys used have been reversed. The outer ring will be made of nickel silver with 65 per cent copper, 15 per cent zinc and 20 per cent nickel, whereas the inner ring will be of nickel brass, containing 75 per cent copper, 20 per cent zinc and 5 per cent nickel.