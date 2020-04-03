Nirmala Sitharaman donates Rs 1 lakh to PM-CARES Fund

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, on Friday, donated Rs 1 lakh from her salary to the PM-CARES fund. Sitharaman wrote a letter to Central Bank of India's Udyog Bhawan branch on April 1 to debit Rs 1 lakh from her account and credit the same to PM CARES Fund.

Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations or the PM-CARES Fund was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to combat health contingencies like the coronavirus.

Several companies, CEOs, celebrities have donated generously to the PM-CARES Fund. Several companies, CEOs, celebrities have donated to the PM-CARES Fund. For instance, RIL and Paytm contributed Rs 500 crore, Coal India Rs 220 crore, HDFC Group Rs 150 crore, Uday Kotak Rs 50 crore to PM-Cares Fund. Bollywood celebrities like, Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Lata Mangeshkar, Kareena Kapoor Khan and several others have also contributed to PMF. Besides, Board of Cricket Association pledged a donation of Rs 51 crore.

How to donate to PM CARES Fund

For those who want to make individual contributions to the PM CARES fund, they can do so by logging in on pmindia.gov.in and donate using the following details:

Name of the Account: PM CARES

Account Number: 2121PM20202

IFSC Code: SBIN0000691

SWIFT Code: SBININBB104

Bank name and branch: State Bank of India, New Delhi Main Branch

UPI ID: pmcares@sbi

Modes of payments available

Debit cards and credit cards

Internet banking

UPI (BHIM, PhonePe, Amazon Pay, Google Pay, PayTM, Mobikwik, etc.) RTGS/NEFT

Notably, donations to this fund will be exempted from income tax under section 80(G)

