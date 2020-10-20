NITI Aayog's Delhi office to host India's first AWS Cloud Innovation Center

Amazon Web Services today announced its first Cloud Innovation Center (CIC) in India. It is being established in India along with National Institution for Transforming India (NITI Aayog), the Government of India's policy think tank, right in their New Delhi's office.

"We're announcing the very first Cloud Innovation Center in India, and the very first Cloud Innovation Center where we're partnering directly with government, and all of the organisations in government with NITI Aayog to bring innovation at scale," said Max Peterson, Vice President, International Sales, Worldwide Public Sector, Amazon Web Services.

AWS already has 12 CIC's across the globe but the CIC in India is the first one that is in partnership with the government.

Explaining what a ClC is, Peterson said, "Cloud innovation centers allow to be able to collaborate broadly with communities of interests, it helps them to minimise technology costs, so that they can explore a lot of different alternatives. It lets them expand the number of solutions they can experiment with from the public sector. It encourages experimentation and continuous innovation... And finally, it helps to accelerate these repeatable public sector solutions because you could try one mission and then replicate it quickly to improve the experience for all citizens."

The NITI Aayog Frontier Technologies CIC's mission is to identify and deploy leading edge technologies to drive continuous innovation in delivering citizen services. The center will work to identify and prioritise projects as well as collaborate with local leaders, including subject matter experts at the state and district level, to solve critical societal challenges, said the company's statement.

"Our collaboration with AWS, is very strategic in nature and it is long term in nature. First and foremost, it will be building prototypes and solutions for NITI Aayog and partnering organisations using advanced technologies," said Ramanan Ramanathan, Mission Director, Atal Innovation Mission, Additional Secretary at NITI Aayog.

Sharing an example on the collaboration, Ramanathan, said they have started working on the health sector along with AWS in conceptualising and developing machine learning based data intelligence systems for All India Institute of Management Systems. "This is an integrated medical device that is currently in scope for screening lifestyle diseases."

Amazon Web Services is present in 77 Availability Zones (AZs) within 24 geographic regions. They also recently announced plans to launch nine more Availability Zones and three more AWS Regions in Indonesia, Japan, and Spain.