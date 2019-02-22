Nitin Gadkari to lay foundation stone for Rs 759 crore flyover in Jabalpur

Union minister for road transport and highways Nitin Gadkari will lay the foundation stone of Rs 759 crore flyover project at Jabalpur in Madhya Pradesh on Friday.

The flyover is estimated to cost Rs 758.54 crore, according to an official statement.

The flyover from Damoh Toll Plaza to Ranital Madan Mahal Chowk, Medical College Road, is 5.9 km long.

On Thursday, the Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stone for projects worth Rs 5,894 crore at Chandi Ghat in Haridwar. The projects included six newly constructed sewage treatment plants (STPs) along with 18 pumping stations across the state of Uttarakhand under National Mission for Clean Ganga.

The STPs and Ghats are part of 48 projects in the field of sewerage management, ghats and crematoria works, river front development works, afforestation, bio-remediation, rural sanitation and river surface cleaning works at the cost of Rs 1354.33 crore, which are at different stages of implementation.

Earlier on Thursday, the Minister threatened to choke Pakistan's water supply by building dams on three rivers flowing into the belligerent neighbour. Gadkari had said that the water from three rivers entering Pakistan would be diverted towards river Yamuna, a warning which came in the wake of recent terror attack in Pulwama that has left the nation fuming. He further said that the central government is working on a project to connect the three rivers to further explore the possibilities of transportation in these water channels.

"Three of our rivers have been flowing into Pakistan. So water which we rightfully owned was going into Pakistan. Now we are planning to create a project and divert the waters of these three rivers to the Yamuna. So you can understand that there will be enough water in the Yamuna," Gadkari said while inaugurating several water projects in Uttar Pradesh.

