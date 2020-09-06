No blankets, bedsheets in AC coaches even after COVID-19 subsides: Railways

The passengers in the AC coaches will have to carry their own blankets and bedsheets even after the coronavirus pandemic subsides, said Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav.

"We have decided to give a single-use bed to the passengers or the passengers can carry their own bedsheets and blankets even after the pandemic subsides. For this, a detailed policy has been formulated and a decision has been taken," Yadav said on Saturday.The decision has been taken by the Railways to support the measures taken by it to maintain hygiene during the journey, ANI quoted him as saying.

Meanwhile, the Indian Railways will run 80 new special trains from September 12 and reservations for these trains are scheduled to start from September 10. In addition, the Railways will be monitoring all the trains that are currently in operation to determine which trains have a long waiting list, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said on Saturday.

"Eighty new special trains or 40 pair of trains will start operations from September 12. Reservations will begin from September 10. This will run in addition to the 230 trains already in operation," Yadav added.

"Wherever there is a demand for a particular train, wherever the waiting list is long, we will run a clone train ahead," he added.

