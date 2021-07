No decision on increasing passenger and freight fares, says Vinod Kumar Yadav

Railway Board Chairman Vinod Kumar Yadav has said no decision has been taken to increase passenger and freight fares.

On Thursday, Yadav had said the railways was in the process of "rationalising" its passengers and freight fares.

He told reporters here on Saturday the railways will work towards providing better facilities to its passengers and would run more trains.

"No decision has been taken to increase the passenger and freight fares. In the New Year, the Railway will try to give better facilities to its passengers and also focus on running of more trains," Yadav said.

The railway board chairman further said that efforts are on to ensure that after the next five years, passengers do not have to face difficulties due to waitlisted tickets.

He also informed a private train operator is needed on Delhi-Mumbai and Delhi-Kolkata rail sections. "For this, private train operators will be invited and the necessary approval of the government has been obtained," he said.

