No decision yet on next CBI chief; panel to meet again

The Prime Minister-led selection panel, on Thursday, could not arrive at a name for the next Central Bureau of Investigation chief. The panel, which comprises Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi and Leader of Opposition Mallikarjun Kharge, besides Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has decided to meet again at a later date to finalise a name.

"They gave us a list of 70-80 names with only appointment and retirement dates. No other details like where have these individuals worked, what experience do they have, their integrity records and other details were shared," said Kharge after the meeting.

Currently the country's premier investigating agency is headed by interim director M Nageshwar Rao, who was appointed in the wake of former director Alok Verma's removal from duty. Verma's removal came after two of the three-member selection panel, led by the PM, found merit in allegations of corruption levelled against him by his subordinate, former special director Rakesh Asthana. Incidentally, Nageshwar Rao's appointment has been challenged in the Supreme Court by NGO Common Cause but the petition is yet to be heard, after first, CJI Gogoi, and then Justice AK Sikri on Thursday recused themselves from hearing the matter. On Friday, a different bench will take up the case.

In the running for the country's next CBI boss are IPS officers from the 1983, 1984 and 1985 batches, including NIA DG YC Modi, CISF chief Rajesh Ranjan, BSF DG Rajni Kant Mishra, MHA special secretary Rina Mitra, UP DGP OP Singh and Mumbai Police Commissioner Subodh Jaiswal.

