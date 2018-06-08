No Indian university in top 100; IIT Bombay ranked 162: QS World University Ranking 2019

Indian institutions like the IITs offer best education in the country, but they still have a long way to go when compared to other top universities in the world. This year too, no Indian university was able to secure a place in the top 100 best universities in the QS World University Ranking. The list is dominated by the American and European universities. However, we still have reasons to cheer as some of IITs were able to secure the place within the '200 club' among 1,000 best universities featured in the list.

Indian Institute of Technology Bombay (IIT-B) has climbed 17 spots in the QS World University Ranking to 162, while IIT-Delhi's ranking didn't see any improvement as compared to the last year's ranking of 172. IISC (Indian Institute of Science) jumped 20 places in the prestigious world university ranking. Ranked 190 last year, IISc was named as 170th best technical university in the world.

Other Indian universities included in the top 300 list are Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-M), which was ranked 264, IIT-Kanpur (283), and IIT-Kharagpur (295). IIT-Roorkee was ranked 381, while IIT-Guwahati was able to secure 472nd place.

Last year, IIT-Delhi was ranked 172, while IIT-Bombay was ranked 179. Just like IIT-Delhi, IIT-Madras also didn't see any improvement in its ranking this year. However, IIT-Kanpur's ranking fell by 10 places. All other IITs -- IIT-Kharagpur, IIT-Roorkee, and IIT-Guwahati -- featured in the list have seen improvement in their rankings. Besides, University of Delhi is the only other Indian university to feature in the top 500 list.

The top spots were grabbed by the US universities only. World-class MIT (Massachusetts Institute of Technology) has made a history by topping the QS World University Rankings for the seventh consecutive year. According to QS, no other university has managed such a long run at the top.

Stanford University, Harvard University and California Institute of Technology (Caltech), all retain their positions at second, third and fourth in the world, respectively. Other top global universities, which were able to secure place in the top-20 club, are Yale University, Columbia University and the University of Michigan; they all climbed at least one place in the world's top 20.

Just like the US, the UK also saw more universities climb than fall, although two of the British universities included in the top 10 have slipped since last year. One of those is the University of Cambridge, which has been overtaken in the top five by its arch-rival the University of Oxford, says QS.