Now, only Aadhaar card-holders allowed to buy Mysore silk sarees on sale

Festivities and shopping is perhaps the most iconic duo in Indian society. So, when Karnataka Silk Industries Corporation (KSIC) offered the much-coveted Mysore silk saree on sale ahead of the Gowri festival, thousands of women queued up to buy one for themselves. However, there's one catch - the sarees were given out on sale only to Aadhaar card-holders.

According to a report in Times of India, things got a bit out of hand as authorities asked for a photocopy of the Aadhaar cards without prior notice. Moreover, there was supposed to be a lottery system to choose the beneficiaries but it was cancelled in the last moment and sarees were handed out in a first-come-first-served basis. Another condition was that only women could queue up for the sarees and would only get to take home one saree each.

Mysore silk sarees that cost anything from Rs 12,000 to Rs 15,000 were being handed out for a discounted rate of Rs 4,500. On Tuesday, long queues of women were seen outside the showroom. Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy and sericulture minister Sa Ra Mahesh gave out sarees to the first five women customers at around 3:30 pm, who had waited since dawn. According to a report in Times of India, women started queuing up as early as 5:00 am for the sale.

Around 1,700 sarees were sold on Tuesday.

The CM also revealed that such sales for Mysore silk sarees will be offered across the state in phases. On Tuesday, 5,000 sarees were on offer at a hefty discount. The sarees are made of pure silk with golden zari borders.

The government had given the corporation a subsidy of Rs 5 crore to help with the discount. The first five showrooms to offer discounted rates are in Mysuru, Bengaluru, Channapatna, Belgaum and Davangere.

The discount was announced initially for the Varamahalakshmi festival but was cancelled in the last moment. It was cancelled due to Urban Local Bodies election. Carrying out the sale during that time was found to be in violation of Model Code of Conduct (Corporation Election).

