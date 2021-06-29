NRI bank deposits to Kerala rise 14% at Rs 2.27 lakh crore in FY21

Bank deposits by non-resident Keralites rose 14 per cent to Rs 2.27 lakh crore in the pandemic-hit 2020, proving wrong the prediction that the state was in for a big trouble as over 12 lakh of them had returned to the state last year. According to the World Bank data, the country received $83 billion in remittances in 2020, down just 0.2 per cent from $83.3 billion in 2019.

The Bank also said Kerala saw $267 drop in monthly remittances per NRI, without quantifying it, though. Yet this was a massive improvement from the widespread fears the planners in the state had at about 25 per cent plunge.

According to the state-level bankers' committee (SLBC) data, NRI deposits stood at Rs 2,27,430 crore as of December-end 2020, a full 14 per cent growth from Rs 1,99,781 crore in 2019. However, when compared to September 2020 this was only up 2 per cent from Rs 2,22,029 crore.

"An estimated 1.2 million migrant workers, of over 4 million who worked in the GCC countries and contributing 30 per cent of the state's income, returned to Kerala in 2020 after the pandemic left them jobless. Low-skilled workers were the hardest hit," the World Bank's Migration and Development Brief report said recently.

According to the Non-Resident Keralites Affairs (Norka), there were 40 lakh Keralites living/working abroad most of them in the Gulf, and 13.73 lakh elsewhere in the country. The state has a resident population of 3.48 crore.

However, NRI deposits are not remittances, which are foreign currency funds sent by expatriates, but private money parked in NRE accounts in the domestic bank, which could be the proceeds from any source, including the sale of assets in the host country where they were working earlier. NRI deposits can be fully repatriated on maturity and do not attract tax.

An SLBC official said the spike in deposits could be because NRIs who returned after job losses or retirement might have deposited the entire savings in NRE (non-resident external) accounts to save on taxes. Though one is supposed to convert the NRE account to resident accounts soon after the return, most people continue with the NRE account as they might be looking to return overseas, the official said.

It is estimated that over 12 lakh non-resident Keralites have returned to the state in the last year due to the pandemic, most of them after losing their overseas jobs. The seven Gulf Cooperation Council countries account for around 80 per cent of the money Kerala receives annually in remittances, and have seen a steep fall in remittances primarily due to the pandemic.

Over the years, NRI deposits have been steadily rising in the state. In the 12 months to September 2018, it stood at Rs 1,86,376 crore, which rose to Rs 1,99,781 crore by September 2019, and to Rs 2,22,029 crore by September 2020 and again to 2,27,430 crore by December 2020, which is 14 per cent year-on-year or by Rs 27,649 crore over 2019 and 2 per cent sequentially.

Even during the peak of the pandemic, between June and September 2020, the state got Rs 3,833 crore or 2 per cent more in NRI deposits at Rs 2,18,196 crore, and similar growth of 2 per cent or Rs 5,401 crore, was seen between September and December 2020, according to the SLBC data.

Of the total NRI deposits, 51.91 per cent were with private sector banks led by Federal Bank, followed by 46.51 per cent were with public sector banks led by State Bank of India, thanks to the merger of State Bank of Travancore, 0.83 per cent with small finance banks and the reminder 0.76 per cent Kerala Grameen Bank.

Both the banks could not be reached for immediate comments. As of December 2020, total deposits in the state rose by Rs 67,847 crore or 13 per cent at Rs 5,93,220 crore from 2019 when it was Rs 5,25,373 crore. Of this, domestic deposits rose 12 per cent to Rs 3,65,790 crore against Rs 3,25,592 crore in 2019 crore.