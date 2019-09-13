Odd-even rule to be implemented in Delhi after Diwali from November 4 to 15

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said today the odd-even rule for traffic will be implemented after Diwali. Addressing a press conference, Kejriwal said odd-even rule to combat pollution will be applicable in Delhi between November 4 to November 15.

Under the rule, initiated by the Kejriwal government in the national capital, vehicles with odd and even number licence plates are allowed to ply on alternate days.

This is the third time odd even rule will be rolled out in Delhi.

Kejriwal also announced a seven-point action plan in November to tackle air pollution. As part of the plan, every ward in Delhi will have two environment marshals. A separate action plan will be implemented for pollution control in 12 critical areas of Delhi.

Delhi government will also distribute N-95 masks to people in November. "In Diwali, firecrackers cause massive pollution and the smoke gets trapped, as a result of which it becomes difficult to breathe in Delhi," Kejriwal said.

"I appeal to people of Delhi to not burst crackers. Delhi government will organise a laser show on the evening of Chhoti Diwali," the CM added.

"In November, stubble burning from the neighbouring states makes Delhi a gas chamber. Although Punjab and Delhi governments work together to tackle the issue, we cannot sit still this continues to happen," Kejriwal said.

Delhi government has sought suggestions to solve the stubble burning issue and also discussed it with experts and the resident welfare associations, Kejriwal said.

"We got more than 1,200 suggestions on this and a seven-point starchy pollution action plan was prepared," Arvind Kejriwal said.