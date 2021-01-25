scorecardresearch
Old notes of Rs 100, Rs 10, Rs 5 denominations to stay in circulation: RBI

he central bank took to Twitter to clarify that the notes will stay in circulation, and called media reports on withdrawal of such notes as 'incorrect'

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday said the old notes of Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5 denominations will stay in circulation and there is no plan to withdraw them.

The central bank took to Twitter to clarify that the notes will stay in circulation, and called media reports on withdrawal of such notes as "incorrect".

Some media reports had said that the RBI plans to withdraw Rs 100, Rs 10 and Rs 5 currency notes from circulation.

After the announcement of demonetisation in November 2016, RBI had introduced new notes in Rs 2,000 and Rs 200 denominations.

In 2018, the RBI had issued new notes in denominations of Rs 10, Rs  50 and Rs 200.  It had also introduced new lavender-coloured Rs  100 notes in 2019.  The central bank had then said that all Rs 100 notes introduced earlier would also continue to be legal tender.

