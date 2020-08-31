PC Mody to remain CBDT Chairman till February next year

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has extended the term of Pramod Chaubey Mody as Chairman of Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT). On Monday, the panel approved extension of six months in Mody's tenure, with effect from September 1, 2020, till February 28, 2021, a statement by the Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pension said.

Mody, a 1981-batch Indian Revenue Service (Income Tax cadre) officer, was appointed as the CBDT Chairman back in February 2019. He took the charge from Sushil Chandra. His term was extended for another year in August 2019.

Mody has worked in various capacities in the Income Tax Department. He was working as the Member (Administration) in the CBDT at the time of his appointment as Chairman last year.

The CBDT, the policy body for Income Tax Department is headed by a chairman and can have a maximum of six members.

