PF Account Balance: How to check EPFO balance via SMS, missed call

The lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic has caused economic stress in India and employees across the country are anxious to know their provident fund status during such a crisis. Thankfully, every member of the Employees' Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) can check their balance through an SMS or a missed call.

Via SMS:

You can send an SMS to 7738299899 with your EPFO Universal Account Number (UAN). The message needs to be in this format - EPFOHO Your UAN ENG. The ENG is the first three letters for English. You can avail this service in nine other languages namely Hindi, Punjabi, Gujarati, Marathi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam and Bengali. Simply type the first three letters of your preferred language instead of ENG.

For eg, for Hindi, type EPFOHO Your UAN HIN, or Bengali type EPFOHO Your UAN BEN.

Remember to connect your UAN with your bank account, PAN and Aadhar, or else ask your employer to do it for you. EPFO only sends information to members registered with it.

Via missed call:

EPFO also lets you check your balance with a simple missed call. Leave a missed call on 011-22901406 to know the details.

Again ensure that your bank account, Aadhar and PAN are seeded to your UAN.

Employees can also use the Umang app on App Store and Google Play, or visit the EPFO portal www.epfindia.gov.in and follow these steps: For employees - Our Services - Member Passbook. Then log in with your UAN and password and access your provident fund details.

