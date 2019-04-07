'Phir Ek Baar Modi Sarkar': BJP launches slogan, theme song for Lok Sabha elections

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) released its slogan, theme song and TV commercials for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections on Sunday. Finance Minister Arun Jaitley released the party's tag line 'Phir Ek Baar Modi sarkar' and campaign themes for the upcoming General Elections.

BJP is focused on the achievements of the Modi government over the past five years in its theme song and TV commercials for the Lok Sabha elections. The party's campaign will centre on the government's performance in the past five years, including national security measures and various schemes.

The poor, the middle class, and the neo-middle class will be the focus of the BJP's election campaign, Jaitley said at the event. He criticised Congress for neglecting the emerging middle class when it launched its manifesto.

Jaitley said some advisers to the Congress have spoken of increasing the tax burden on the middle class. The Modi government has consistently reduced their taxes, something that has never happened earlier, he added.

"The Modi government succeeded in keeping inflation low while also expanding the tax base, reducing taxes on the middle class and spending money on welfare measures and exercises like One Rank One Pension," Jaitley said.

Urging voters to elect BJP with a majority like in the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, Jaitley said the mandate enabled the party to take big and decisive decisions on several issues, including national security, corruption and black money.

"The country has decided as to whether a weak Centre will be in the country's interest or a decisive prime minister heading a majority government," he further said.

BJP has released its campaign theme barely three days before the first phase of 2019 Lok Sabha elections. The party is expected to launch its manifesto on April 8.

Earlier today, Congress also launched its slogan 'Ab Hoga NYAY' for the Lok Sabha election campaign, banking heavily on the minimum income scheme it announced recently.

