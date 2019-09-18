UP misses PM-Kisan scheme targets; not a single farmer has received 3rd instalment yet

The government has not paid the third instalment of Rs 2,000 to even a single farmer in Uttar Pradesh (UP) under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme (PM-KISAN scheme). Moreover, more than 30 per cent of the total beneficiaries have also not yet received the second instalment in spite of Yogi Adityanath-led government's claims of being the best state in terms of money transfers to the farmers under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's flagship scheme.

A huge population depends on agriculture for livelihood in UP. "Rs 5,320 crore have been transferred in bank accounts of 1.58 crore farmers. All the beneficiaries have received the first instalment but the second tranche has still not been paid to around 50 lakh farmers. The delay is due to the Model Code of Conduct, which was imposed ahead of the Lok Sabha polls. The third instalment is due and the money will soon be transferred to the farmers," State Agriculture Minister Surya Pratap Shahi told IndiaToday.In.

"We assure everyone not to worry. We will fulfil the promises made to the farmers. The transfer of instalment to the farmers will be done soon," he added.

The second instalment under the PM- KISAN Scheme was supposed to be transferred to the farmers between April-July, while the third instalment was to be distributed between August-November.

Meanwhile, Gujarat, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and other states have already transferred the third instalment to lakhs of farmers but UP is still struggling to transfer the second tranche of Rs 2,000.

"Tall promises are made ahead of the elections for the benefits of the farmers but the implementation of schemes are not done effectively. The state has missed the deadline to distribute the second instalment to lakhs of farmers," Harinam Singh of The Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) told the news website.

The PM-KISAN scheme was announced by Union Railways and Commerce Minister and former finance minister Piyush Goyal in February this year, under which the government had decided to provide Rs 6,000 per year (in three equal instalments) to an estimated 12 crore small and marginal farmers holding land up to 2 hectares.

