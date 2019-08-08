PM Modi speech LIVE updates: Prime Minister to address nation at 8 pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation at 8 PM today. During his address, the PM will talk about the revocation of Article 370, which provided special status to Jammu and Kashmir, and passing of the J&K Reorganisation Bill in both the Houses. The new bill seeks to divide the state of Jammu and Kashmir in two Union Territories, Ladakh and J&K.

Earlier, PM Modi was supposed to address the nation on Wednesday, but the event was re-scheduled owing to the sudden demise of former minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj on Tuesday. Even though Modi has welcomed the move in a Tweet, the Prime Minister is yet to make an official statement on the issue.

After the J&K Reorganisation Bill was passed in Parliament, Modi praised Union Home Minister Amit Shah and the party for "continuously working towards ensuring a better life for the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh".

While all the BJP supporters in Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh regions are ecstatic over recent developments, Modi has reportedly told his party workers and ministerial colleagues that there's no room for triumphalism. "It is a big day for the country. We should demonstrate foresight and statesmanship to take everyone along on this," Modi said, according to a source, The Indian Express reported.

Meanwhile, Pakistan on Wednesday downgraded diplomatic relations with India. It also expelled the Indian High Commissioner and suspended bilateral trade with New Delhi. The US government, however, has distanced itself from India's decision to revoke Article 370 and the move to bifurcate Jammu and Kashmir in two Union Territories. The country has also denied India did not "consult or inform" the US government before scrapping the special status given to Jammu and Kashmir. "Contrary to press reporting, the Indian government did not consult or inform the US government before moving to revoke IOK's special constitutional status," said the US Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs, attributing the statement to Assistant Secretary for South Asia Alice Wells.

