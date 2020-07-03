PM Modi addresses soldiers in Ladakh; says India's enemies saw their 'fire and fury'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the soldiers in Ladakh after reaching the region on Friday morning. He commended the soldiers for their bravery and valour and said that the world has seen India's strength. Referring to the 14 Corps, known as the Fire and Fury Corps, PM Modi said, "India's enemies have seen both your fire and fury."

The PM said, "Your courage is higher than the heights where you are posted today." He said that the journey to Atma Nirbhar Bharat is strengthened by the sacrifices the soldiers have made. "The bravery of 14 Corps will be talked about everywhere. Tales of your bravery and valour are echoing in every house in the country," said PM Modi.

He added that bravery is a prerequisite for peace and the ones who are weak can never do it. "Whether World Wars or peace, whenever the need arises, the world has seen the victory of our braves and their efforts towards peace. We have worked for the betterment of humanity," he said.

The Prime Minister also criticised Beijing for its policies. While he did not name China, he said that the era of expansionism is over. "This is the time for development, not expansion," he added. He continued his criticism of China and said that the expansionist policies of some countries have affected world peace. He added that history has shown that the expansionist forces have either lost or were forced to retreat.

"We are the same people who pray to the flute playing Lord Krishna but we are also the same people who idolise and follow the same Lord Krishna who carries the 'Sudarshana Chakra'," he said during his speech to the soldiers.

PM Modi made a surprise visit to Ladakh amid the border tensions between India and China. He reached Ladakh to assess the on-ground situation. He was accompanied by Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and Army Chief MM Naravane.

