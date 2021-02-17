Resilience of tech industry shining example of New India, says PM Modi

Speaking at the Nasscom Technology and Leadership Forum 2021, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded the tech industry for its resilience. "The resilience showcased by the Indian tech industry amidst the ongoing global crisis is a shining example of the 'New India' we have been talking about," said PM Modi.

He said that the world is looking at India with a lot of expectations. PM Modi said that during the coronavirus pandemic, India's tech sector not only proved itself but also evolved. "When the whole world was restricted to the four walls of their homes, our IT sector ran their projects with the same commitment and dedication," he added at the opening address of the three-day NTLF 2021 event.

PM Modi said that New India is desperate for development. "Our government understands this restless desire to grow and achieve success globally," said the Prime Minister.

He spoke about the recent geospatial reforms and said that the IT sector will not only be strengthened by the reforms but will also build an Atmanirbhar Bharat. "In a major move, policies regarding mapping and geospatial data have been liberalised for the industry. This step will empower our tech start-up eco-system and further our Atmanirbhar Bharat mission," he said.

The Prime Minister said that the government understands barriers can never allow future leaderships to develop. He said among other measures the National Digital Communication Policy was an attempt to remove needless regulations.

PM Modi said that in order to be a global technological leader, India has to create world-class products. He urged startups and innovators to think and create world-class products that will set the global benchmark for excellence. "We must help agriculture and health sectors with technology and AI. Tech industry needs to provide mass-oriented solutions for education and skill development," he said.

"India is not short of ideas, it needs mentors that can mentor these ideas into reality," said PM Modi.

