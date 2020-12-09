PM Modi congratulates Kuwaiti PM on re-appointment

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday congratulated Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on his re-appointment as Kuwait's Prime Minister and expressed confidence that the excellent relations between the two countries will continue to expand and flourish.

Kuwait's Emir Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah reappointed Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah as prime minister.

"Hearty congratulations and best wishes to His Highness Sheikh Sabah Al-Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah on his re-appointment as the Prime Minister of the State of Kuwait, after the successful National Assembly elections on December 5th," Prime Minister Modi tweeted.

"I am confident that our excellent bilateral relations will continue to expand and flourish under the visionary leadership of His Highness Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmed Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, Amir of the State of Kuwait," Modi said.

Kuwait went to the polls on Saturday in a parliamentary election overshadowed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

