Bharat Bandh Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi, says stop stealing from farmers

In a recent development, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over the ongoing Bharat Bandh and asked the Prime Minister to 'stop stealing from farmers'.

This, however, is not the first barb from Gandhi as he stuck to the Adani- Ambani pitch in a previous tweet and said that nothing less then revoking of farm laws will be acceptable.

Meanwhile, AAP has alleged that the central government has placed Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest after he visited the Singhu border to meet the protesting farmers. These allegations have, however, been denied by the Delhi Police and said that they have not placed the leader under house arrest.

01:45 pm: Bharat Bandh gets lukewarrm response in Gujarat

Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions and supported by opposition parties has failed to garner much response till noon in Gujarat even as protestors tried blocking highways by burning tyres on roads. Normal life across major cities of Gujarat like Ahmedabad, Rajkot and Surat has remained uunaffected so far.

In order to avoid any untoward incident, however, the BJP-led Gujarat government has ramped up police deployment and ahs also imposed Section 144 of CrPC, that prohibits a gathering of more than four people at a single spot. -PTI

01:20 pm: Kangana Ranaut tweets on farmers' protests; says 'let's finish this story today'

The Manikarnika actor Kangana Ranaut has tweeted yet again on the ongoing farmers' protests. Ranaut unleashed her poetic side on Twitter this time.

01:05 pm: Normal life hit in Punjab and Bihar due to Bharat Bandh

Many shops and commercial establishments remained closed across Punjab in view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions. Almost 3,400 petrol pumps were shut across the state.

In Bihar, railway tracks, roads and highways have been blocked as Opposition parties like Rashtriya Janata Dal and Pappu Yadav's Jan Adhikar Party have joined the bandh. In order to ensure uniterrupted movement of essential goods and services, tehre is heavy police deployment across the state.

12:55 pm: Rahul Gandhi urges PM Modi to stop stealing from farmers

12:45 pm: 32 year-old farmer found dead at Tikri border

A 32-year old farmer, who was protesting against the farm laws, was found dead at the Tikri border. The 32-year old who was identified as Ajay Moor, was found dead on Tuesday morning. While it is being suspected that the farmer might have died due to cold, the police has taken his body for post mortem.

12:35 pm: Bharat Bandh call by farmers apolitical: Sanjay Raut

Shiv Sena MP and chief spokesperson, Sanjay Raut has termed the Bharat Bandh observed by farmers as 'apolitical bandh'. While reiterating the Shiv Sena's support to the shutdown, Raut said that the central government should talk to the agitating farmers if it has a heart. -ANI

12:25 pm: Smriti Irani, Prakash Javadekar attack opposition for supporting farmers' protests

Union Ministers Smriti Irani and Prakash Javadekar have lambasted the opposition parties for extending their support to the ongoing farmers' protests as well as the ongoing Bharat Bandh. While Javadekar slammed the opposition for being hypocritical since they promised the removal of APMC in their 2019 election manifesto, Irani slammed it for trying to create 'tamasha'.

12:15 pm:TRS leaders K Kavitha, KT Rama Rao and others come out in support of Bharat Bandh





Telangana: TRS leaders K Kavitha, KT Rama Rao and others, along with party workers, protest in Ranga Reddy in support of #BharatBandh called by farmer unions against Centre's #FarmLaws. pic.twitter.com/KPAxVd0ljt â ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2020

12:05pm:Delhi Congress workers stop traffic movement near ITO Chowk

Hundreds of #Delhi Congress (@INCDelhi) activists on Tuesday staged a protest and stopped traffic near the Income Tax Office (#ITO) chowk in the national capital in support of the '#BharatBandh' called by the farmers against three #farmlaws. pic.twitter.com/MJGONsCfao â IANS Tweets (@ians_india) December 8, 2020

12:00 pm: Agitating farmers to block toll plazas, key roads as part of Bharat Bandh; emergency services to be exempt

Protesting farmers have started preparing to block important roads and toll plazas today as part of thei Bharat Bandh clarion call. All India Kisan Sabha general secretary Hannan Mollah said that this Bharat Bandh is a show of strength by farmers. He further stated that their demands have found resonance across the country. - PTI

11:45 am:Traffic movement hit due to Bharat Bandh; here are the routes to avoid

Many important national highways and traffic junctions will be affected due to the nationwide shutdown. Traffic disruptions will be at their peak between 12:00 pm-03:00 pm. Traffic junctions like Ghazipur border, Outer Ring Road and IFFCO Chowk are expected to remain shut.

11:30 am: Farmers' protests in pics

11:15 am: Auto, taxi unions also join strike

A section of auto and taxi unions have also joined the Bharat Bandh called by farmer unions protesting the newly passed farm laws. President of the Sarvodaya Driver Association, Kamaljeet Gill, has stated that they most of their members were a part of this strike.

11:00 am: AAP says Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest

"Important: BJP's Delhi Police has put Hon'ble CM Shri Arvind Kejriwal under house arrest ever since he visited farmers at Singhu Border yesterday. No one has been permitted to leave or enter his residence," tweeted AAP's official handle.