PM Modi says Congress leaders dragging his dead father's name at Rahul Gandhi's behest

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the Congress party leaders for making personal remarks against his parents. His recent statement came after a senior Congress leader, Vilas Muttemwar, said everybody knows about Rahul Gandhi's father but no one knows the name of Narendra Modi's father. The video of the former Union minister making these controversial remarks at a Congress meeting in Rajasthan soon went viral. Referring to Rahul Gandhi, PM Modi said the Congress leaders were indulging in such politics at the behest of Naamdar (dynast).

Muttemwar said: "Pehle apna hisaab batao. Tumhe kaun kal tak janta tha desh ka pradhan mantri banne se pehle. Aur aaj bhi tumhare baap ka nam koi janta nai. Rahul Gandhi ke baap ka naam sab log jante hein Rajeev Ganghi (First, you (Narendra Modi) give your account. Who knew you before becoming the PM of the country. Everyone knows the name of Rahul Gandhi's father is Rajeev Gandhi."

Speaking at a poll rally in Madhya Pradesh, PM Modi reverted by saying the Congress is running out of steam in this election, so they are dragging his parents into politics. "What has happened to the Congress party? Naamdar (referring to Rahul Gandhi) is tacitly supporting it, and therefore, its leaders are dragging the name of my father, who passed away 30 years ago," he said.

He added that no Congressman would make such a statement against me or my family without the consent of the party president (Rahul Gandhi). "It is the 'naamdar' (dynast) who is making his leaders speak against me," he added. "My mother sits in her house, performing religious rites, confining herself to a room, and has never visited Madhya Pradesh. She does not even know the 'R' of 'rajneeti' (politics)," Modi said.

"Yesterday, they took the name of my mother and now my father. The Congress chief is behind this....Naamdar alleges that the prime minister takes the names of his family members. Yes, I have to take their names as they were in politics, unlike my family members who sit quietly in their home and do their job," he added.

"Had my parents held any public post, they should also have been criticised," the prime minister said. "Your family has occupied top positions at the national level. The more you ask me about my performance, the onus is more on your family as well," he added. He also said the Congress, instead of indulging in petty politics, should compare the BJP governments' rule (at the Centre and in MP) with their 55-year rule. Earlier, actor and politician Raj Babbar had compared the falling value of the rupee to the advanced age of PM Modi's mother.

With PTI inputs