PM Modi greets Indians on 72nd Republic Day

Republic Day 2021: India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950

Prime Minister Narendra Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi greeted the nation on Tuesday on the occasion of Republic Day.

India is celebrating its 72nd Republic Day, the day its Constitution came into force in 1950.

"Wishing all the people of India a Happy Republic Day. Jai Hind!" Modi tweeted.


