PM Modi holds e-meet with Google CEO Sundar Pichai; discusses coronavirus, new work culture

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday held a virtual meeting with Google CEO Sundar Pichai and discussed ways to leverage the power of technology for the benefit of India's farmers,youngsters and entrepreneurs. During the interaction, PM Modi and Pichai also discussed challenges coronavirus pandemic has created for the world

"This morning, had an extremely fruitful interaction with @sundarpichai. We spoke on a wide range of subjects, particularly leveraging the power of technology to transform the lives of India's farmers, youngsters and entrepreneurs," PM Modi said in a tweet.

They also discussed about the importance of data security and cyber safety.

"During our interaction, @sundarpichai and I spoke about the new work culture that is emerging in the times of COVID-19. We discussed the challenges the global pandemic has brought to areas such as sports. We also talked about the importance of data security and cyber safety," Modi said.

Also Read: Google sets up $10 billion India digitisation fund

PM Modi also acknowledged the effort of Google in several sectors, such as education and learning, and supporting the Centre's flagship programme Digital India, which intends to ensure that the government's services are made available to citizens electronically by improved online infrastructure and by increasing Internet connectivity.

"I was delighted to know more about the efforts of @Google in several sectors, be it in education, learning, @_DigitalIndia, furthering digital payments and more. @sundarpichai," he said.

Following the meeting, Google announced it would set up a Rs 75,000 crore or $10 billion digitalisation fund in India over next 5 to 7 years. It will be done via a mix of equity investments, partnership and operational infra and ecosystem investment.

Also read: HDFC Bank probes allegations of 'improper lending practices' at vehicle financing unit

Also read: Petrol, diesel price today: Check out latest fuel rates in Delhi, Mumbai, other big cities