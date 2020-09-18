PM Modi inaugurates Kosi Rail Mega Bridge in Bihar; dedicates it to nation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated new rail lines and electrification projects in Bihar via video-conferencing. He also dedicated the historical Kosi Rail Mega Bridge to the nation at the event. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal was also present at the event.

PM Modi said that the projects would improve Bihar's railway network and strengthen connectivity in areas of West Bengal and West India. Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said that the Kosi Rail Mega Bridge will connect the two places as well as help the state's economy. "This will aid in the overall development of the state," he added.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also thanked PM Modi and Piyush Goyal for their work aimed at Bihar's development. Bihar Deputy CM Sushil Kumar Modi said that these rail lines will connect Jain and Buddhist pilgrimage sites that will encourage tourism in the state.

The government said that the bridge has strategic importance along the India-Nepal border. "The historical project to build the bridge, which is 1.9 kilometres long and has been constructed at a cost of Rs 516 crore, was sanctioned by the Centre in 2003-04," it said. The government further added that the project was completed during the pandemic and saw the participation of migrant labour.

PM Modi took a dig at the Congress government for not expediting the Kosi Rail line programme. The foundation was laid by Atal Bihari Vajpayee. "If the government continued to work at the rate it was working on after 2004, the project could never have been completed on time," said PM Modi.

PM Modi said that efforts are being made in the last 6 years to shape Indian Railway as per the expectations of Atma Nirbhar Bharat.

