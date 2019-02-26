PM Modi in Churu: 'India is in safe hands,' says prime minister after IAF strikes terror camps in PoK

As the nation is lauding the surgical air strike by Indian Air Force against terrorist launch pads on Pakistani soil, Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Churu, Rajasthan to address public rally on Tuesday. "You seem to be in a different mood today," PM Modi said as he opened his speech.

"I assure you that the nation is in safe hands. I swear I won't let India slow down and bow down," PM Narendra Modi said addressing a public rally in Churu, Rajasthan

With the leaders across political parties and rest of India praising the latest strike on terror outfits operting out of Pakistan, PM Modi revisited his government's decision to roll out One Rank, One Pension for retired defence personnel.

"Thousands of families in Rajasthan, along 20 lakh families across the nation have availed the benefits of One Rank, One Pension. We have disbursed Rs 35,000 crore to families of retired soldiers after the implementation of OROP," PM Modi said.

He also praised the soldiers in Indian defence forces who hail from Rajasthan, mentioning how the recently inaugurated National War Memorial is special for the people of the state due to its contribution to the wings Indian armed forces.

In a politically charged scenario ahead of the 2019 General Elections, PM Modi targeted the Congress-led Rajasthan state government for delay in handing over the list of marginalised and small farmers for inclusion in the PM-KISAN scheme.

"I am glad that two days ago the biggest scheme for farmers was rolled out. With the click of one button, the first instalment of Rs 2,000 has been credited to bank accounts of more than one crore farmers and work is underway to send it to the rest of beneficiaries. 50 lakh farmers from Churu are also part of this scheme. It is unfortunate though, that not a single farmer family from Churu is among the one crore beneficiaries who received the first tranche of benefits under PM-KISAN. This has happened because the Rajasthan government has not send the list of beneficiaries to the Centre yet," PM Modi said.

The Prime Minister further added that no beneficiary from Rajasthan has been reported among the 13 lakh patients who received the benefits under Ayushman Bharat scheme.

"We are acheiving targets that were not even imaginable earlier," PM Modi said.