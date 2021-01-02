PM Modi to lay foundation stone for IIM Sambalpur campus today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur at 11am on Saturday virtually. Union ministers Ramesh 'Pokhriyal' Nishank, Dharmendra Pradhan and Pratap Chandra Sarangi along with Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and governor Ganeshi Lal will also be present at the occasion.

The Prime Minister tweeted, "At 11am tomorrow, 2nd January, will lay the foundation stone for the permanent campus of IIM-Sambalpur. Would especially call upon my student friends and those in the world of start-ups to join the programme. India is proud of the rich contributions of IIMs to national progress."



According to the PMO release, the IIM-Sambalpur virtual foundation stone laying ceremony will be attended by around 5,000 invitees including officials, alumni and faculty, academicians and students of IIM-Sambalpur along with industry leaders.

The Odisha government has allocated 200 acres for this project while the Union Education Ministry has provided a financial grant worth Rs 401.97 crore and extended continued administrative support, IIM-Sambalpur director Professor Mahadeo Jaiswal said. The completion deadline of this campus is in April 2022.

This campus will have a fully-equipped state-of-the-art structure with energy efficient features in accordance with the GRIHA standards. GRIHA is a rating tool that helps people assess the performance of their building against certain nationally accepted benchmarks.

