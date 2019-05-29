PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony: List of high profile guests expected to attend the May 30 event

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's oath-taking ceremony for the second consecutive term will be held on May 30, 2019, at Rashtrapati Bhawan, New Delhi. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind will administer the oath of office and secrecy to the Prime Minister and other members of the Union Council. High-profile leaders and guests have been invited from around the world and across the nation to attend the oath-taking ceremony of the Prime Minister.

"Government of India has invited the leaders of the BIMSTEC Member States for the Swearing-in ceremony on May 30. This is in line with Government's focus on its 'Neighbourhood First' policy", Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in a statement.

Here's a list of all the high-profile guests expected to attend the May 30 event:

BIMSTEC member states

This year, the government has extended invitations to the member states of Bay of Bengal Initiative for Multi-Sectoral Technical and Economic Cooperation (BIMSTEC) which comprises Bangladesh, Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, Thailand, and Myanmar, apart from India. Bhutan PM Lotay Tshering, Thailand PM Prayut Chan-o-cha, Sri Lankan PM Ranil Wickremesinghe, Nepalese PM KP Sharma Oli and Myanmar Prime Minister Aung San Suu Kyi will be marking their presence on the event. As per reports, the leaders of Mauritius and Kyrgyzstan are also expected to attend the oath-taking ceremony.

In the 2014 Lok Sabha Polls, member states of South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) were invited to attend the swearing-in ceremony of the Prime minister.

Chief Ministers

The list of chief ministers include West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress Chief Mamata Banerjee, JD(S) leader and Karnataka Chief Minister HD Kumaraswamy, AAP leader and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and Andhra Pradesh CM (designate) YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, among others.

Movie stars

As per reports, India's superstar Rajnikanth and Kamal Haasan are expected to attend PM Modi's swearing-in ceremony. While the guest list from Bollywood is yet to come, some Bollywood stars are expected to mark their presence.

