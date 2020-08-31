scorecardresearch
Infographic: Pranab Mukherjee's economic legacy

Pranab Mukherjee, considered a top-notch finance minister, held the office twice - for the first time under Indira Gandhi and then under Manmohan Singh

Revered as one of the best finance ministers, Pranab Mukherjee held the office under two prime ministers - Indira Gandhi and Manmohan Singh. In his first term as the Finance Minister, Pranab Mukherjee battled severe droughts, high inflation and abysmal foreign reserves to expand the Indian economy. In his second stint at the North Block, he steered India out of the throes of the 2008 economic crisis.

This BusinessToday.In infographic takes a look at the five-decade-long career of Pranab Mukherjee and his admirable achievements.

Click here to Enlarge

Also read: Remembering Pranab Mukherjee and his economic legacy

Also read: Former President Pranab Mukherjee passes away at the age of 84

Also read: 'Left an indelible mark on India's growth': PM Modi, President Kovind honour Pranab Mukherjee

