Former President Pranab Mukherjee tests positive for coronavirus

Former President Pranab Mukherjee has tested positive for coronavirus. In a tweet the former President says that he was found positive at the hospital when he had gone for a separate medical procedure. Mukherjee has asked people who came in contact with him recently to get themselves tested.

In a tweet, Mukherjee said, "On a visit to the hospital for a separate procedure, I have tested positive for COVID-19 today. I request the people who came in contact with me in the last week to please self isolate and get tested for COVID-19."

Pranab Mukherjee is the latest prominent personality to have been detected with coronavirus. Home Minister Amit Shah was also recently detected with coronavirus. He has been tested negative now, he tweeted later. Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan had also tested positive for coronavirus.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa, Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit are some other senior leaders who have been tested positive in recent times. The Bachchan family, excluding Jaya Bachchan had tested positive for COVID-19, after which they were admitted to the hospital.

India's COVID-19 tally zoomed past 22 lakh on Monday with a single-day spike of 62,064 cases. According to the Health Ministry, there are a total of 22,15,075 coronavirus cases, including 6,34,965 active cases and 15,35,744 cured in india. The death toll climbed to 44,386 with 1,007 more fatalities.

