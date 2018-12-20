PSBs recover Rs 60,730 crore of bad loans in April-September

Indian state-run banks recovered Rs 60,730 crore ($8.69 billion) of outstanding bad loans in the April-September period, which a finance ministry official said on Thursday was a "record" haul.

Financial Services Secretary Rajeev Kumar said the government would give funds to four to five banks under a prompt corrective action plan after considering their financial results. He also said banks have raised Rs 24,440 crore from the market this fiscal year.

